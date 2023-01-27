Editorial: Yes, human trafficking happens in our community; let's be vigilant

Editor’s note: January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. This editorial originally published April 4, 2021.
The interstate that cuts through Longview and other cities in the region has brought economic development, easy access to Louisiana to the east and Dallas to the west and likely innumerable other benefits.
Among the lesser known — or discussed — effects of our city’s proximity to Interstate 20 is the problem of human trafficking. It’s an ugly reality, and one many of us might rather not think about.
But trafficking is happening in our communities, whether we are aware of it or not.
Just ask FBI Special Agent Kimberly Granich, a Longview native, who recently gave a presentation to the Zonta Club of Longview.
Granich’s goal was to dispel myths and erase preconceived ideas about human trafficking. Among those: Most cases involve victims kidnapped by strangers, and some communities simply are immune to such crimes.
Granich was blunt: “I saw this all the time when I would go to the nicer parts of town where I was from, the nicer city, the more affluent. I would hear, ‘It does not happen here, it does not happen at our Christian private school.’ That’s just simply not true. It can happen anywhere, and it does happen everywhere.”
She also pointed out that human trafficking doesn’t have to be sexual in nature, and the cages and chains that imprison victims can simply be fear. Case in point: Granich told the story of a woman who was trafficked for more than a year, sent out of state to work and forced to send money back to the perpetrator, who was holding her 3-year-old child as a type of ransom.
And as far as the faces you see when you picture a trafficker and victim, let that go. Granich said there’s no “mold” for either. Victims can be any age and any gender, while their traffickers could be a man or woman.
Yet another side to trafficking is a victim who doesn’t want to be saved. Yes, Granich said it happens. That’s because, sadly, in some cases, traffickers are offering their victims better lives and situations than they were taken from, she said.
“A pimp can make them feel wanted, desired,” she said.
So what can community members do? Granich encouraged parents to talk to their children about the issue of exploitation — a hard conversation, for sure, but an important one.
And FBI Victim Specialist Caitlyn Neff of Tyler, who also spoke during the presentation, offered simple advice: Those who suspect they have seen human trafficking should contact local authorities.
Don’t be fooled. The villains who traverse our community east and west on I-20 might be difficult to recognize, but they’re all too real, and vigilance is our main weapon when it comes to preventing human trafficking here.
If you suspect someone is a trafficking victim, contact local authorities, the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888 or text “BeFree” to 233733.