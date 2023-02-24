Editorial: Yes, the use of counterfeit cash is still a thing — even in Longview

It’s too easy these days to find yourself trapped in a digital scam.
That type of fraud is so common and so much at the forefront of our financial security efforts that good old fashioned analog scams tend to be forgotten.
Case in point: Ya’ll know that counterfeit money is still a thing, right?
Just ask the employees of Jason’s Deli in Longview. They’ve found at least two fake $100 bills in the past months. One of those bills apparently was left as a “tip” under a food tray, while the other was used by a customer as payment and eventually sent to Spring Hill State Bank with other deposits.
The type of fake bills that are circulating now across Longview businesses are “movie money,” according to Dixie Walker, teller supervisor at a branch of Spring Hill State Bank.
To clarify, the production of fake bills used in films and TV isn’t nefarious and isn’t exactly counterfeiting. However, the attempted use of that fake money in the real world is a different story.
Walker told us this movie money can be distinguished by small details.
At the top of the bill, where “The United State of America” normally would be printed, it is replaced with, “For motion picture use only.” On the back of the bill where text that says “In God We Trust” should be, it instead has, “In copy bill we trust.”
Up-to-date statistics on just how many counterfeit bills are in circulation are difficult to find. A study in the mid-2000s by the U.S. Department of the Treasury estimated $70 million to $200 million is in circulation at any given time.
But regardless of how rare it might be nowadays to come across funny money, it’s in Longview and being used at local businesses.
So next time you come across a $100 bill (lucky you), do yourself a favor and practice analog security.
Follow these tips, as reported in U.S. News & World Report:
Check for color-shifting ink: The bottom right-hand corner of U.S. currency in $10 denominations and higher has color-shifting ink. That means if you tilt it back and forth, the numeral in the bottom right-hand corner should change from green to black or gold to green.
Look for a watermark: Hold up the bill to light, and a watermark should be visible on the right side.
Feel the paper: Experts say real money has slightly raised ink, and you should be able to feel that ink. Genuine currency also has a crispness to it.
Internal details: Because real money is made of cotton and linen, that allows for embedded security features, such as red and blue fibers. In addition, a plastic strip goes from the top to bottom of real bills in $5 denominations and higher.
As long as cash is around, so will the possibility of fraud — even in Longview, Texas.