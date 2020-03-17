Editorial: Your role in slowing spread of the virus

Longview News-Journal
Local elected and health officials have made clear every one of us has a role to play in slowing the spread of coronavirus and keeping our fellow East Texans safe. The News-Journal is strongly encouraging everyone to follow the guidelines, which we are sharing here.
Most important, each of us must practice social distancing. In other words, stay away from others. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, social distancing means staying out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others when possible. As of Monday, the CDC is suggesting we avoid groups of 10 or more. As social creatures, this is difficult, but necessary.
COVID-19 is thought to be spread through air droplets from an infected person sneezing, coughing or touching their face then touching surfaces others might touch. It is not certain if it also is spread through airborne infection. That means an infected person might sneeze or cough and the particles stay in the air for a period of time, infecting those who come in contact. To avoid that, avoid other people.
Those who think they have been exposed to COVID-19 are being asked to self-quarantine. That also means separating yourself from others, even if you are not showing any symptoms of the virus. It is believed some may carry the virus without showing symptoms and inadvertently infect others.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District has issued a set of guidelines for us to follow to slow the spread of the virus.
“If everyone will follow the procedures, we’ll slow this thing,” Johnny Brown, public health emergency preparedness coordinator with NET Health, told the News-Journal.
It said everyone in East Texas should remember to:
■ Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
■ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
■ Practice social distancing. Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you believe you have symptoms.
■ Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
■ Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using cleaning items that contain bleach.
Also, if you have been exposed to a sick traveler, have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the past 14 days or are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please contact your health care provider.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms, health officials ask you to call before going to your doctor or an emergency room to prevent any potential spread.
Further information regarding ways to mitigate myths of disease transmission are maintained by NET Health at bit.ly/33iSaYu