Christmas came early this year for seven Longview arts groups.
The city recently handed out a total of $330,000 in cultural arts grants to the organizations as part of the annual distribution of hotel and motel occupancy tax revenue, called HOT funds.
That funding will go toward underwriting 28 projects planned from October through September 2023 at the Gregg County Historical Museum, Longview Symphony, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, ArtsView Children's Theatre, East Texas Symphonic Band; Longview World of Wonders and Theatre Longview.
It's hard to overstate the importance of this annual infusion of money to our city's arts groups, which provide diverse, quality programs, productions and exhibits year-round for our community.
In addition, those programs, productions and exhibits also consistently meet a key qualification to qualify for HOT funds: Do they "enrich local tourism and increase the economy"?
More good news is the total distribution amounts have increased since 2019 — not including 2020, which saw big dips in hotel-motel stays because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the city, cultural arts grant distributions were $295,000 in 2021; $193,000 for 2020; and $275,000 in 2019. That's a 20% increase from 2019 to 2022.
(Side note: Those numbers indicate our city's hospitality industry not only has recovered from the pandemic but is thriving.)
Leaders of some of the groups benefiting from the grants made it clear to us how essential those funds are not only to put on programs, but to continue basic operations.
For example, Denise Knutson, Theatre Longview board president, said the $23,461 that her group was awarded will allow it to continue staging productions in the Longview Community Center.
She specifically mentioned basics such as rental fees, director fees, house manager, storage and orchestra fees.
"Without the (HOT) grant, we wouldn't be able to afford to be in (the Longview Community Center) because theaters can't just run on ticket sales alone," Knutson said.
And Tiffany Jehorek, executive director of the Longview Museum of Fine Arts, said the $79,500 in HOT funds awarded to her organization will go toward costs of exhibitions and educational programs, adding that it will cover "a year of programming, basically."
We look forward to enjoying the many projects made possible by the city's annual cultural arts grants program over the next year and in future years, as well.
Election reminder
The last day to register to vote in the November general election was Oct. 11, and the last day to submit an application to vote by mail is Oct. 28.
Meanwhile, early voting begins Oct. 24 and continues through Nov. 4, while Election Day is Nov. 8.
A recent state law has changed rules for mail ballots, so voters should educate themselves to avoid problems.
For questions, call the Gregg County Elections Office at (903) 236-8458 or visit greggcountyvotes.com .