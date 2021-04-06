Art, pleasant weather and some walking brought people to downtown Longview on Thursday evening, but the chance to again be a community might have been the biggest draw.
ArtWalk was one of the first returning downtown events of the year after so many 2020 events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free self-guided tour of downtown businesses featuring artists had the dual purpose of bringing people to the city’s center and to showcase local work. Musicians and other performers also were on hand.
ArtWalk has brought community-minded residents and art lovers to downtown Longview each quarter it’s been held; however, this time it included a certain special significance.
We believe many Longview residents might have felt like Hannah Wilson as they considered going to the ArtWalk or even as they arrived downtown to check it out.
“At first when I started going out, I was really anxious,” attendee Wilson told the News-Journal on Thursday.
She followed that with, “It’s been so nice because it’s been so peaceful and just very open. Everybody has been super friendly.”
And another Hannah had a similar thought.
“I was thinking about that, walking past the music and everything, I haven’t been able to do this for like a year, so it feels really great,” Hannah Penney said.
ArtWalk, which has been taken over by Arts! Longview as the signature event for the Cultural Arts District, four times each non-pandemic year provides a venue for unique local art while putting emphasis on our locally owned businesses. In 2020, at least 10 new locally owned business opened in downtown Longview. This event marked their first time to participate in ArtWalk and many of them played host to new artists who also showcased work at ArtWalk for the first time.
It was exciting to see both familiar faces at ArtWalk but also so many new participants.
This time, ArtWalk also provided a way to dip our toes into coming together again as the number of those of us who are vaccinated against COVID-19 increases and new cases in Gregg and surrounding counties decrease.
The event provides ample room for social distancing. Venues could themselves require or encourage masks. Visitors could decide whether to wear a face mask and how close to gather.
As we watched so many people excited to again come together, it gave us hope for more events that will soon return to our community. The Longview PRCA Rodeo is coming this month, Downtown Live returns in May and the Great Texas Balloon Race will be back — in a somewhat modified form — in June.
These popular events, and many others like them, remind us why we enjoy life in Longview. Community events offer us a chance to have fun and connect with our friends and neighbors while instilling in us a shared pride for our town.
At the end of the day, these events allow families, friends and neighbors to create shared, collective memories.
We’ll certainly remember this ArtWalk for many years to come, and we look forward to coming together again safely in the coming weeks.