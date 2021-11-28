The pecan pie has been reduced to remnants of crust, and the turkey is on leftovers duty.
Strings of lights wrapped around houses are illuminating the night, and trees are standing tall through living room windows.
Yes, Thanksgiving is over, and Christmas is fast approaching.
That also means local nonprofit organizations have started holiday assistance drives.
As you make your shopping lists for family members and friends, we urge you to consider helping the neediest in our city. It’s easy to take for granted a Christmas morning packed with presents, but that isn’t the case for many of our community members.
Numerous Longview agencies are seeking monetary donations as well as toys to brighten the holidays for children and their parents.
Here’s how you can help:
Buckner Children and Family Services: Buckner is seeking is accepting gifts and monetary donation for its Christmas market. The program empowers families served by the nonprofit organization to work toward being able to choose gifts for their children as opposed to being handed pre-selected presents. An Amazon wish list is available on Buckner’s website at pages.buckner.org/christmas-in-longview . The deadline to donate is Dec. 6. Donations can be dropped off 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Buckner offices, 1014 S. High St.
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission: The organization is accepting donations for its annual toy drive through Dec. 15 at the mission, 3117 W. Marshal Ave. For information, visit www.hiway80rm.org .
Toys for Tots: Donation boxes for the Longview Toys for Tots program are at several business, including Big 5 Tire & Auto, Eastman Chemical Co., Sysco Foods, and Walmart on Fourth Street. Toys also can be dropped off at Tower Honda and the Marine Corps recruiting office on North Eastman Road. The Longview Toys For Toys program also helps children in Rusk, Harrison, Marion, Upshur and Camp counties. For information about donations, call Jerry Crutch at (337) 501-2766 or email jcrutch363@aol.com. To donate online or for more information, go to longview-tx.toysfortots.org .
Havertys/Newgate Mission Angel Tree: Instead of cards with children’s names, names of children and their wish lists can be found online at www.hnangeltree.org . Monetary donations also are accepted online. Donations will not be accepted past Dec. 13.
Salvation Army: Angel Trees for the Salvation Army’s program will be at Walmarts in Longview and Kilgore and at the Longview Mall. A registry at salvationarmyusa.org/usn/walmart-angel-tree/ also allows people to view and order gifts that have been requested by children. The deadline to turn in gifts is Dec. 11. For information on how to donate, call (903) 215-8463.
Longview Police Department Blue Santa: The department’s toy program is only accepting monetary donations this year through drop-offs at the Longview Police Department. Cash and check donations will be accepted at the records window inside the department. Checks can be made out to the Blue Santa Project. Also, A fundraiser in partnership with Telco Plus Credit Union and Bubba’s 33 is scheduled 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Dec. 1. By mentioning the Blue Santa name, Bubba’s will donate 10% of each ticket sale to the program. For information, visit tinyurl.com/longviewbluesanta .
Longview Fire Department toy drive: The department will hold its annual drive from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 11 in the parking lot of the Longview Mall. For information, visit www.facebook.com/LongviewTXFireDept .