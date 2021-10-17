Keep it going, Gregg County.
It’s likely that before the COVID-19 pandemic is relegated to history books, the Longview area will experience more surges of the virus. Holidays that naturally bring friends and families together are right down the road, and our vaccination rate continues to lag behind the state and nation.
But the most recent surge of the virus, led by its Delta variant, appears to be subsiding.
The past several months have been difficult and exhausting, especially for the men and women charged with caring for COVID-19 patients at our hospitals.
The number of hospitalized virus patients in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G, which includes Longview and Tyler, set records over a span of several weeks beginning in late August, with an all-time high of 822 patients after Labor Day.
On Thursday, 350 hospital beds in the trauma region were filled by virus patients — a 57% decline from the record set in September. That number of hospitalizations equaled a 12% rate, which is below the 15% threshold that previously would have triggered capacity restrictions at businesses, as happened Dec. 20.
Another positive sign: The number of new COVID-19 cases reported twice weekly by The Northeast Texas Public Health District has dropped off. That number from Monday through Thursday of this past week was 76.
That’s miniscule compared with the Sept. 7 report, when NET Health announced 1,864 new Gregg County cases (an “eye-popping” total, a NET Health spokesman said at the time). That was more new cases than the county saw in March through July combined.
Along with that, the level of community spread in Gregg County also has fallen from “substantial” to “moderate,” according to NET Health.
This is all good news. Fewer COVID-19 cases translate into less stress on our hospitals and hospital staff.
But listen to the words from Longview-area doctors and elected officials during a news conference in early August as virus cases and hospitalizations began to spike:
“We have made great strides in our battle with COVID-19,” Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said at the time. “However, the new COVID-19 variant is gaining momentum in our community, and I need your help.”
Chief of Emergency Medicine at Christus Dr. John DiPasquale was even more blunt in his assessment of conditions at Good Shepherd in Longview.
“We’re overwhelmed in the emergency department,” he said during the news conference. “Our clinical and non-clinical staff are exhausted, physically and mentally.
Folks, it isn’t the time to relax our vigilance. We don’t want to find ourselves in the same position months from now with our doctors urging the community to get vaccinated.
Only about half — 50.16% — of Gregg County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data. That trails the state rate of 63.14%. (However, Gregg County’s rate of residents 65 and older who are fully vaccinated is 78.46%, right below the Texas rate of 79.98%.)
Vaccines remain free and widely available.
Christus Health continues to schedule vaccines through its website at vaccinate.christushealth.org.
Vaccines an also be scheduled using the National Vaccine Finder at vaccines.gov or at the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov/.