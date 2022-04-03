The circumstances leading to two Longview men being found shot to death Wednesday along a road in the western part of our city remain a mystery.
The presumed shooter, Jared Scott Sobey, 37, of Longview, shot and killed himself Friday after he was surrounded by police at a White Oak apartment complex.
It’s possible yet-to-be-released police documents in the case will add clarity to Sobey’s motive in the deaths of 53-year-old Todd Monroe Brown and 34-year-old Kevin Mitchell Gonzales — the fourth and fifth homicides of the year in Longview.
Looking at the bigger picture, that’s grim math. Longview is on pace for 20 homicides in 2022, which would be the city’s highest total by far in the past 10 years, according to Texas Department of Public Safety statistics:
■ 2021: 7
■ 2020: 10
■ 2019: 4
■ 2018: 7
■ 2017: 7
■ 2016: 14
■ 2015: 15
■ 2013: 8
■ 2012: 8
That shouldn’t be acceptable to our community or our police department.
As police have previously said, the majority of homicides in our city involve people who know each other — and most are connected to other illegal activity.
The keys to reducing violent crime, and specifically homicides, is to target the root of the problem. As scripture says, a bad tree produces bad fruit. Criminals will produce criminal and violent behavior.
But people aren’t born criminals. Choices, and circumstances, lead them into that lifestyle. That’s why it’s vital to address those choices early as well as to find ways to move children and youth into positive environments.
It’s time to reassess our city’s community policing efforts as well as programs that specifically engage youth.
The Longview Police Department’s community police initiative began in the late 1980s and expanded in the early 1990s with the start of the police area representative (PAR) program.
The department has six police area representatives tasked with working with the community as issues come up in each of the department’s six beats, along with a supervisor.
The PAR officers develop relationships with the people in their neighborhoods, and it’s vital for residents, especially youth, to see those officers’ faces regularly and get to know them.
The city of Longview’s Partners in Prevention also offers programs to steer youth away from drugs and violent activities. The importance of those programs can’t be overstated.
We hope our city doesn’t keep its violent pace for the remainder of the year, and there’s no guarantee it will.
But it’s a great time to at least ask the questions about what we’re doing as a community to prevent these homicides long before they happen.
Reminder to register
Eligible Texas residents who want to vote in the May 7 city, school and statewide constitutional amendments elections must register to vote by Thursday.
Voters can check their registration status at votetexas.gov .
Early voting begins April 25 and ends May 3, and Election Day is May 7.