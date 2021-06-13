As of one of Longview’s main arteries fully opens to traffic today, motorists should expect months of single-lane frustration on another — all in the name of progress.
Construction reduced Judson Road to one lane of traffic in each direction while an extension of the Guthrie Creek Trail was built under it.
Although delayed by months, that piece of the project is finally complete, and city officials said this past week that Judson Road will fully reopen today between Hoyt Drive and Pegues Place. Yes, no more concrete barriers.
But the project now moves west, as a similar situation begins today on McCann Road.
The route will be reduced to one lane in each direction. The city said traffic on McCann initially will be routed into the two west-most lanes next to Town Lake Village and New Hupei Chinese Restaurant. Along with that inconvenience, drivers headed south on McCann will not be able to turn left where the road splits off and goes toward downtown.
Here’s where the adage “patience is a virtue” applies: City officials have said construction on this part of the trail project is expected to take about five months, but don’t count on it.
When work began in March 2020 on the trail under Judson Road, officials said they expected work to take three months. A glance at the calendar shows that timeline was off by about a year.
Along with weather delays, the Judson Road construction hit an unmarked AT&T fiber line, and work there couldn’t proceed until AT&T completed its repairs and moved the equipment out of the way.
It’s no sure thing that the McCann Road work will have a similar lengthy setback, but anything is possible when it comes to construction projects.
Drivers should remember the end game of these traffic headaches — 10 consecutive miles of pathway connecting the Paul Boorman Trail and the Cargill Long Trail.
The trail extension, paid for by the Longview Economic Development Corp., is a fantastic addition to our city’s already first class parks facilities.
Our advice to motorists is to take deep breaths as they navigate the stretch of concrete barriers, for however long the project lasts. And while businesses on Judson Road also found reasons to be frustrated by the road closure (officials responded by adjusting part of the closure to alleviate their concerns), we expect similar issues with retailers and restaurants on McCann Road. To them, we offer the same advice.
It might be a bumpy stretch on one of our city’s major thoroughfares, but progress always requires patience.
Flag Day
Monday is Flag Day, which commemorates the adoption of the U.S. flag on June 14, 1777, by a resolution of the Second Continental Congress. The Flag Resolution passed that day states: “Resolved, that the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”