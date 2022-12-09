When city and county leaders gathered in February 2021 to announce that Gap Inc. would build an e-commerce fulfillment and distribution center in Longview, it was cause for celebration.
“This is a big day for Longview,” Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said during a news conference. “This is a game changer as we say in this business ..."
He wasn't exaggerating.
The facility that opened this year in Longview's North Business Park employs hundreds of people and is expected to have more than 1,200 full-time workers within five years.
In addition, officials have said it will bring $3.2 million per year of extra income to the city of Longview, while Gregg County is projected to receive more than $1 million annually in revenue.
In short, the deal brokered by the Longview Economic Development Corp. was an economic windfall for Longview and Gregg County.
It wasn't the first time in recent years that LEDCO had lured a national company to town.
About five years ago, Dollar General agreed to build a distribution facility also in the North Business Park. The facility now has 875 employees, according to LEDCO.
Those are just two of numerous economic wins for Longview through LEDCO's efforts, and the effects will be long lasting.
The problem is a key factor in landing those types of development deals — land — is now in short supply in Longview.
Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO president and CEO, previously told us that the original Longview Business Park off Eastman Road is basically full. The same goes for the North Business Park off Judson and George Richey roads.
Mansfield said the city lacks available land of 200 acres to 500 acres with rail access and that smaller tracts of about 25 acres also are scarce.
"We'll need to do something if we want to have property to develop on," he said.
The problem is compounded by the fact that Gregg County is the sixth-smallest in Texas in terms of land size.
Mansfield said LEDCO has hired a consultant to begin working on a long-term plan to guide the organization's efforts. Included in that plan is how to address the lack of available land.
It's a problem with big economic repercussions tied to finding a viable solution.
We would suggest one possibility is identifying properties with a structure that could be renovated for use by a company wanting to locate in Longview or properties ripe for demolition that offer an opportunity for companies to build their own facility.
Land is a finite resource, and it's a vital one when it comes to economic development. Let's hope LEDCO and other city leaders can find an answer.