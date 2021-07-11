For students seeking a different path after high school, the growth of career and technical education (CTE) courses across the Longview area is great news.
And there’s numerous reasons more districts should invest in starting such programs.
CTE courses prepare students for careers directly out of high school or jumpstart their higher education at a junior college, technical school or four-year university.
Longview, Spring Hill and White Oak ISDs all announced earlier this year that they are adding more CTE classes to their offerings.
And the most recent partnership announced in the area should be a blueprint for other districts.
Gladewater ISD officials said in June that a new CTE program with Kilgore College beginning in the fall will be open not only to students in that district but to students from across the area.
In detailing the program to the KC board, Mike Turpin, the college’s vice president of instruction, said classes — safety and ergonomics; blueprint reading and sketching; basic electrical theory; and analog controls — are part of a “technical core” that “would allow students really to take those four courses and apply them into a number of different programs so they don’t have to make the decision to go down one road and take courses that maybe would not apply to another program.”
“So when they complete those four courses, then they’ve got a jumpstart on a number of different programs,” Turpin added.
That’s one of the fantastic features of CTE programs. High school students learn solid career skills at the same time they earn college credits, giving them options after graduation.
Turpin said the college hopes the Gladewater ISD program will work the same way as a similar CTE program in Overton in drawing students from several small area schools so that they can offer the program on-site.
And then there’s the potential financial benefits to school districts.
As a representative with the Texas Association of Rural Schools recently told Longview-area administrators at a meeting in White Oak, a bill that came out of the legislative session boosted funding for school districts with students participating in CTE courses.
For districts in Region 7, which encompasses the Longview area, that will translate to about $14 million in extra revenue.
During that meeting, White Oak ISD Superintendent Brian Gray wasn’t shy in urging his peers to take advantage of the potential future windfall.
“Look at the numbers, and that’s the way you can sell adding those programs to your board,” he told officials from other districts. “Not only did we not lose funding, we can gain it exponentially.”
Ultimately, these programs help fulfill our schools’ primary responsibility: preparing our children for life after graduation.
As Gladewater ISD Superintendent Sedric Clark told us, his district’s new partnership with Kilgore College will give students “lifelong, high levels of learning.”
“We’re always looking for ways to meet the needs of our students and to make sure their futures are secure,” he said.
We urge other districts to follow Clark’s lead and offer their students new paths to a successful future through CTE programs.