Two initiatives involving the city of Longview show the benefits of collaboration and partnerships.
The first is an agreement recently approved by the City Council that will see the Texas A&M Forest Service assist in clearing land at the future site of the fire department's new training facility on about 90 acres in the Longview Business Park off Eastman Road.
(A city spokesman said this week that crews are preparing the ground for the foundation, and construction should begin early next year.)
Fire Chief J.P. Steelman told the council at a recent meeting that the work would involve clearing land in the perimeter of the site. The forest service will provide supervision and assistance with its equipment and personnel.
And what does the forest service get? The work would serve as wildland fire training since it will involve clearing fallen trees and creating fire breaks.
In other words, the partnership offers benefits to both entities.
The second initiative is called Greater Longview Optimal Wellness (GLOW), which has its roots going back to 2017 when the city began trying to address the community's homelessness problem.
Amy Hooten, Longview's EMS chief, spoke about GLOW at the recent State of Health Care event sponsored by the Longview Chamber of Commerce.
The goal of GLOW is to provide a better way to help people with mental and chronic health issues instead of sending them to an emergency room.
People who are consistently routed to the ER to treat such issues aren't getting the care they need to avoid those trips, and time, money and resources are wasted.
GLOW brings together a number of organizations — the Longview fire and police departments, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, social service agencies and community organizations.
Hooten said previously that GLOW will look at wellness as a total package, adding that in order for a community to be healthy, several factors must be considered in addition to medical health such as living in a safe community and access to food, transportation and other basic necessities.
The whole GLOW initiative is about collaboration, but the partnership worth pointing out out is with local nursing programs.
Students at LeTourneau University, University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center and Kilgore College are providing manpower for GLOW.
As Hooten said at the chamber event, the nursing students will learn about closing the loop in communication, talking with local organizations about patients with “more rigorous needs” so they can be directed to places that will assist them outside of the emergency room.
Hooten said the partnership with GLOW also teaches student nurses about community and collaboration.
Both of these examples show the benefits of partnerships on the local and state levels and how such collaborations can save time, resources and money.
It doesn't go without saying: We're better off working together.