It’s probably fair to say that 2020 didn’t turn out the way many of us thought it would when the year began. No one anticipated a health pandemic that would force us to cancel community events and travel, wear face masks, and spend time social distancing from our family, friends and neighbors.
Despite all that 2020 was or wasn’t, we know this to be true: we saw unparalleled spirit and unification in our community. As we look to a new year and a new beginning, we reflect on the past year. In 2020, we saw much progress in Longview that we believe has put us on a bright and beautiful path for 2021.
As we close out this year, we want to take time to pause and remember the wonderful things that happened in 2020. Here are a few of our favorite accomplishments this year:
As 2020 began, Longview was commemorating its 150th anniversary. Before the pandemic began, the Junior League of Longview held a beautiful sesquicentennial ball that brought the community together to celebrate this milestone in Longview’s history. We look forward to coming together with the community again in 2021.
This year, the City of Longview made significant progress on many projects the community voted in favor of during a 2018 bond election. We saw the city break ground on renovations and additions at Fire Station No. 5, award a contract for the construction of a new Longview Police Department, relocate fire training tank cars from Stamper Park to make way for a new fire training center and make improvements to many city parks.
Longview Economic Development Corp. began work on a broadband study with the hope that such a study could attract more business to the city in the future. Also in 2020, LEDCO awarded performance contracts to AAON, Inc., and to KeepRite Refrigeration. AAON is making a capital investment of $28 million in Longview, including the creation of 125 new jobs. Meanwhile, KeepRite Refrigeration is making a $4.5 million capital investment that includes the creation of 15 new jobs.
When thinking of business development, we can’t forget the great small business development that occurred in downtown Longview in 2020. This year, we saw at least 10 new small businesses open downtown. We love seeing the revitalization efforts that are bringing new life to our downtown buildings and that are encouraging us to join together as a community in their spaces.
In addition to small business ventures, downtown Longview also saw a new event venue, Landmark Social, open in 2020, and finishing touches were placed on new downtown living options. Heritage Tower began taking applications for apartments to serve seniors 55 and older or people with disabilities. Meanwhile, the historical Petroleum Building was converted into the Alton Plaza apartment complex earlier in the year.
As the year came to a close, we witnessed the first COVID-19 vaccines being given to health care workers and first responders in the community. These vaccines are bringing hope for a better 2021 in which we hope to see fewer ramifications from the coronavirus.
Our favorite thing about 2020, though, is the spirit that we witnessed in our community throughout the year.
We saw individuals, churches and organizations donate meal after meal to our health care workers who tirelessly served our community during the pandemic. We witnessed unification as people took to the streets, particularly along Loop 281, to peacefully protest for racial justice. We saw our police officers talk with protesters, striving together for a better tomorrow.
We watched our firefighters go into nursing homes to administer COVID-19 tests. Our community showed support to our first responders, launching new efforts such as Hooray for Heroes to remind police, fire and EMS how much they are appreciated throughout the year. We celebrated as the Lobos went to playoffs and as the Pine Tree Pirates won their first football playoff game in more than 40 years.
We wore face masks, we social distanced, we canceled events because it was the right thing to do for the health and safety of ourselves, our loved ones and our community.
We came together like never before, and we collectively held onto hope for a brighter year in 2021. We hope to see this same spirit and unity in the new year, and we look forward to coming together again as a community. The future for Longview is bright, it is hopeful and it is almost here.
Happy New Year.