Longview Economic Development Corp.’s recent announcement that it will conduct an analysis of the Longview area’s broadband capabilities comes as good news for the region.
This decision is positive for several reasons.
First, having access to reliable high-speed internet has become more critical than ever. We continue to be in the midst of a pandemic that shows no signs of letting up. Having access to high-speed internet has proved essential to residents’ jobs, education, health care and safety.
Second, not only does having broadband access increase the economic viability of our city by allowing people to work remotely, it also encourages economic development in the region.
By conducting this study, that’s exactly what LEDCO is counting on — that it will encourage more development in Longview and the surrounding region.
On Friday, LEDCO’s board of directors agreed to allow President and CEO Wayne Mansfield to contract with CBRE Network Advisory Services, a part of the Dallas-based commercial real estate and investment firm he said contacted him about analyzing this community’s broadband networking capacity.
The study will survey and map the available infrastructure and make recommendations for improvements, which could become part of LEDCO’s marketing effort. Gaps that could be identified in the study are important, too, and could help identify potential projects and partners to work with on eliminating those gaps, Mansfield said.
The study will include consulting with area cities, companies such as Union Pacific, Southwestern Electric Power Co. and Sparklight — a Phoenix-based broadband communications provider that is building a fiber optic network in Longview — to identify capabilities inside their rights of way, for instance.
Then, Mansfield said the consultant has contacts with various tech companies and could market the area’s capabilities to them, along with the other advantages this area has to offer in terms of labor force or training opportunities.
“It’s going to another tool in our holster, for sure,” Mansfield said.
The study will certainly be a useful tool. Such studies have been used around the country to spur economic development. Broadband has become a key component of the 21st century. By enabling both economic and social growth, broadband access creates an environment that nurtures technological innovation, triggering positive changes for businesses and for society as a whole.
Improved broadband capabilities will benefit our region on many levels, and we’re proud of LEDCO officials for taking the initial step to conduct this study. We hope to see many positives come out of this development in the future.