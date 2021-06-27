It’s been more than a month since we reported on the difficulty employers were having finding workers, and today — although there are surely still challenges for business owners and hiring managers — business is buzzing in Longview.
In the past couple weeks, we’ve been blessed by many exciting business openings, reopenings and anniversaries — and it is obvious local residents are taking notice.
The Bodacious Bar-B-Q on Sixth Street reopened Wednesday after being forced to close in September because of a fire. Former Bodacious on Mobberly pitmaster Bryan Bingham and his righthand man David Segovia have begun offering craft barbecue out of their startup Sunbird Barbecue trailer, and they’re already talking about the possibility of a building. There are murmurs the Mobberly Bodacious will soon again be open in South Longview. Rico’s Kitchen & Cantina has opened with its authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex food bringing new life to the building that housed Booshay’s and the iconic McCann Street Grill.
On Dec. 1, Dudley’s Cajun Café closed its doors, citing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and government support of small businesses. On Friday, the business announced it is returning as Dudley’s Grab & Geaux, a curbside to-go restaurant next to the former restaurant on Marshall Avenue. It will be available from a food trailer Thursday at ArtWalk in downtown Longview.
Speaking of downtown, The Blue Pearl Oyster Bar & Grill is now operating its Tyler Street restaurant after its official opening just more than a week ago. Right across the street, Wild Honey Creamery on June 5 celebrated its one-year anniversary with games, food trucks, raffles and — of course — ice cream, bringing flocks of people downtown.
These are just a few of the recent examples of exciting business changes in our city and don’t even touch on some of the larger movements beginning to take shape.
Gap Inc. took a key step this week as part of its plans to build an 850,000-square-foot e-commerce fulfillment and distribution center in Longview. On Wednesday, Gap closed on the transfer of 142 acres in the North Longview Business Park from the Longview Economic Development Corp.
Construction has started on the facility, which is estimated to cost about $140 million and is expected to bring an average of 255 full-time employees next year increasing to 1,222 employees by 2026.
In May, we reported about a poultry breeding company’s plans to invest more than $24 million in the Longview Business Park in South Longview.
We know there have been, and will continue to be, challenges for businesses of all sizes locally and beyond. Those challenges have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, hiring has always been a struggle for managers in the retail and hospitality sectors. In spite of that, and obstacles related to the pandemic, there are many reasons to celebrate business in Longview and the resiliency of local business owners, entrepreneurs and economic development officials.
A surefire way to help is to spread the word about business happenings locally and to be mindful about where you spend your dollars.