As we navigate and travel the slow, bumpy road back to normal, our community can’t overlook the importance of vaccinating its youngest members.
Since children ages 12 to 15 were approved weeks ago for the COVID-19 vaccine, more than 225,000 have received at least their first dose in Texas, according to the latest data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. About 700 are fully vaccinated.
In Gregg County, 353 children in that age group have received their first COVID-19 shot, while none have yet received a second, the state reported.
Recent campaigns in Longview and surrounding areas have focused on urging adults to get vaccinated. That’s understandable, as demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has diminished in the past weeks, and our state and county are still far from achieving herd immunity.
(The most recent information from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows almost 40,000 Gregg County residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 33,000 are fully vaccinated. Gregg County has a population of about 124,000 people, according to the latest available census data.)
Looking ahead, however, vaccinating children and teens must be part of planning for our post-pandemic world.
More initiatives such as the vaccine clinics held this spring at Longview and Pine Tree ISDs campuses are needed when students return to classrooms in the fall.
Schools are the best option to reach families and promote COVID-19 vaccines. They’re also the most convenient location for students to receive their shots.
We hope more of our area schools follow the example set by Longview and Pine Tree ISDs in working with private clinics and nonprofit organizations to offer shots.
And although children younger than 12 are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine — that won’t happen until at least the fall or even early 2022, federal officials have said — planning should start now to facilitate that process.
Again, schools should play a vital role in helping our youngest children become vaccinated, and we hope local health officials can team with education leaders to devise the best strategy for that challenging endeavor.
Meanwhile, the Texas Department of State Health Services is planning a public awareness campaign this summer to target parents about the importance of vaccines for adolescents.
The safety of COVID-19 shots continues to be proven as more Texans and Gregg County residents become vaccinated. We urge parents in our community who have been against this vaccine as well as others to reconsider their stance.
Changing perceptions about the importance of the vaccine and its safety is key to getting these reluctant parents on board.
Arriving at our destination is a true team effort, and community members must do their part so we eventually can put the pandemic behind us, however long that takes.