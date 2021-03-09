As the war against COVID-19 rages on in our community, on Wednesday the choice will be yours about whether to continue wearing a face mask.
We hope you will consider what’s happening in our community and make the best decision — not just for yourself, but for your family, friends and neighbors.
On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott will lift a statewide mask mandate and allow businesses and facilities to operate at 100% capacity. Abbott’s March 2 announcement came as medical advancements, including vaccines and therapeutic drugs, helped reduce the statewide risk of COVID-19.
Following the governor’s announcement, Longview Mayor Andy Mack and Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt each said residents will be able to make their own decision about whether to wear a face mask after the mandate is lifted.
“However, people still need to be cautious. This virus has not gone away,” Stoudt said. “We are certainly getting to the other side of it with the vaccine, and people who have been wearing face masks and following the rules have made a huge difference. People still need to be cautious, be smart and continue to do the right thing.”
As of writing this editorial, there continue to be more than 400 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District. In Gregg County, new reported coronavirus cases dropped significantly in February, with the exception of a spike around Feb. 8 and 9, according to the district.
While we appear to be at a turning point in the war against this virus, it is important to remember that we are still in the trenches and we must not drop our guard.
Recently, Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said it is imperative that community members continue to wear masks. Browne told us recently that he doesn’t believe there have been enough vaccinations or “herd immunity” to warrant lifting the mandate.
We are grateful that our community has come together in recent weeks and months to help reduce the spread in our community. We have done this by wearing face masks, social distancing, washing hands and taking basic precautions.
We have been encouraged to see such progress in our community as cases have decreased and more vaccines have become available. A vaccine hub in Longview administered by Christus Good Shepherd Health System has administered almost 30,000 vaccines in our community.
This is tremendous progress, but we still know there are cases of this virus in our community. Our hospital staffs and first responders continue to serve on the frontlines in this battle and hundreds of people in our county continue to be impacted by COVID-19.
As the choice becomes yours on Wednesday, we urge you to consider what is happening locally and to continue to be cautious. We hope you make the best decision for yourself, your loved ones and your community.