Want to make a difference in your community? Want a voice in decisions affecting your city, school district and their stakeholders?
Now's your opportunity.
Filing continues through Feb. 17 for school board and city council elections.
It's hard to overstate the importance of these local boards and the responsibility of serving on one.
Although the elected positions are unpaid (Longview City Council representatives do receive an annual stipend), the reward for members' time and service is high.
Council members are involved in pretty much every aspect of how our city operates — from the annual budget and property tax rate, to the operations of our public safety departments, infrastructure upgrades and so much more.
And school trustees not only approve districts' budgets and tax rates, but oversee campus security changes and the superintendent's contract as well as decide to place bond referendums on a ballot, just to name a few responsibilities.
On the Longview council, District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara is completing her third and final term this year, leaving her position open. John Nustad has filed to seek the seat. In addition, District 3 Councilman Wray Wade has filed to seek his second full, three-year term.
Here's which board seats are open in May among Longview school districts:
Longview ISD: Place 2, held by Brett Miller, and Place 4, held by Ginia Northcutt. Crista Black has filed to seek the Place 4 seat.
Pine Tree ISD: Place 6, held by Mike Smith, and Place 7, held by Melanie Roudkovski. Both have filed for a place on the ballot to keep their seats.
Spring Hill ISD: Place 4, held by Dave Duncan, and Place 5, held by John Borens. Both have filed for a place on the ballot to keep their seats.
People have busy lives — we get that. But we encourage Longview residents to find the time to perform an act of community service and seek to represent their City Council district or their school district zone.
Another option is service on a board or committee. These panels also are essential to city operations and advise the City Council on a range of issues affecting Longview.
Applications are being accepted through April 14 for these groups: Animal Shelter Advisory Committee; Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee; Construction Advisory and Appeals Board; Cultural Activities Advisory Commission; Emergency Medical Service Advisory Board; Housing and Community Development Advisory Commission; Longview Historic Preservation Commission; Parks and Recreation Advisory Board; Partners in Prevention Steering Committee; Planning and Zoning Commission; Public Transportation Advisory Board; Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board; and the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Residents can apply online at LongviewTexas.gov/Boards or in person at City Hall, 300 W. Cotton St.
The city advises that not all who apply will be appointed.
Here's key spring election dates to keep in mind:
Feb. 17: Last day to file for an application for a place on the May 6 general election ballot;
April 6: Last day to register to vote;
April 24: First day of in-person early voting;
April 25: Last day to apply for ballot by mail;
May 2: Last day of in-person early voting; and
May 6: Election Day.