We have to admit we thought the situation looked pretty grim early Wednesday after the city issued a boil water notice and images of a broken main showed water spewing a few feet high out of a 30-inch pipe.
In the end, what could have been a major disruption for almost all of Longview’s residents was just a speed bump.
Longview’s water woes were solved in not much more than 48 hours thanks to hard work by city staff — and specifically the Public Works Department.
News spread quickly after the city reported the line rupture that left some residents with no water and others with hardly any pressure. The initial report came just before 5 a.m. that also said city water customers need to boil water before consumption.
Schools closed. City offices closed. Businesses closed. Residents scrambled, and some made morning trips to grocery stores to buy bottled water before it was gone.
The city, along with Brookshire Grocery Co., made drinkable water available for residents, and lines were long at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center and the Longview Mall.
But things changed quickly.
City crews worked to isolate the line, and residents were soon getting pressure back. Sure, customers in all areas of the city outside a portion of North Longview still needed to boil water before consumption, but some necessary daily tasks — flushing commodes, taking showers, washing hands — were possible once again.
Initial reports by the city that the boil water notice would last through Saturday were adjusted. Two separate tests 24-hours apart were not required to lift the order, as initially reported. One was all the state needed.
On Thursday, the city reported its tanks were full and that staff would gather water samples for testing. That meant Friday emerged as a possibility for the end of the boil notice.
And it was.
It seems so simple — water — something we all take for granted. But for a time, its scarcity upended our daily lives.
Public Works Director Dwayne Archer called it “the most significant water line break” the city has ever experienced.
And while we can’t say enough good about the teamwork and hustle involved to get Longview’s water system back up and working, the question remains of why the line failed.
Numerous factors can cause or attribute to a water main break. The possibilities include the age of the pipe and the material.
The focus now should be on determining if something went wrong and what can be done to avoid a similar major disruption in the future.