We can’t say we were pleased to hear that a development project at Hinsley Park is presumed to be dead. Such a development would have benefited the city’s tax rolls — both in property taxes and sales taxes, bolstering our economy. In exchange, a new park would have been built for residents to use and would have enhanced our city.
We aren’t happy that such development has died. But we are glad that after five years of being held hostage by such a potential development, the City of Longview can move forward.
We now call upon the city to develop a long-range plan for Hinsley Park, so that the park can flourish as a hub for residential gathering on the north side of town.
When voters in 2015 approved a plan to remove the park designation from Hinsley Park in Northeast Longview, they did so with the promise from developers that work would begin immediately to replace it with a destination shopping center at the 38-acre site. Also to be built was a replacement park nearby that would be home to improved baseball fields, a new disc golf course and other amenities.
None of that happened.
Over the years, developers and city officials offered plenty of excuses for inaction: the federal government, difficulty with the proposed anchor tenant, the economy, even the weather.
Meanwhile, the park itself experienced deteriorating conditions. Hinsley wasn’t included in plans for park upgrades in a 2018 bond election, and residents began complaining about the park’s conditions.
The city took a wait-and-see approach at Hinsley for years. They were waiting to see if the development would occur.
City officials recently recognized that the deal seems to be dead and noted they haven’t heard from developers in at least two years.
The park designation was never removed at Hinsley; the 2015 election only gave the city the option to remove it. That deal is open-ended. That means that in the future, should someone else want to develop Hinsley Park, the city could still remove the park designation and proceed with the development.
We don’t know when or if that will happen. Right now, it’s time for the city to reinvest in Hinsley as a park long-term.
City officials told us they continue to maintain Hinsley as a park and have made some improvements to the park in the last five years. They listed improvements, such as adding infield mix at the ball fields annually and replacing bulbs, ballasts, cross arms and contactors on the field lighting.
But Hinsley Park deserves more than run-of-the-mill upkeep. Hinsley is a very popular park in North Longview. It’s the home of adult recreational softball games and disc golf. It has a playground, multi-use courts and picnic tables.
Just as our other parks are receiving planned upgrades from the bond election, we believe Hinsley should have a long-range plan for improvements. Parks play a vital role in the social, economic and physical well-being of our city. If the city is going to continue to use Hinsley as a park, it must invest in it.