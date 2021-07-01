The closure of Gregg County’s COVID-19 vaccine hub two weeks ago is a sign of the times — although the pandemic isn’t completely done with us, we’re done with it.
But the end of operations at the facility was less a result of the virus’ loosening grip than it was fading interest in the vaccine. And that’s not good news when it comes to boosting our county’s vaccination rate.
The hub at the Longview Exhibit Building was operated by Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center and began offering vaccines in January. Demand was high, with some community members unable to schedule an appointment in the first weeks.
But as the perception about the pandemic began to shift in the Longview area, and as residents who were excited about the opportunity to get a vaccine did so, shots administered at the hub as well as elsewhere in the Longview area steadily dropped off.
After a high of more than 7,000 vaccines were given the first week in March in Gregg County, that number was less than 1,000 this past week, according to Texas Department of State Health Services data. And that’s not a new trend.
It was that lack of demand that led to the demise of the hub, as announced June 17.
“The initial demand for vaccine was tremendous, and the Longview Exhibit Center centralized location allowed us to quickly serve thousands of people each weekend,” Todd Hancock, president and CEO of the Christus Good Shepherd Health System, said at the time in announcing the closure.
He added that “demand has significantly decreased.”
While the number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Gregg County as well as the level of community spread have remained low, according to Northeast Texas Public Health District data, the virus isn’t gone. New cases continue to be reported every week.
And Gregg County’s vaccination rate continues to trail — significantly — the state average.
Almost 41% of Texans — about 11.8 million people — are fully vaccinated, according to state data. In Gregg County, that number is 30% — 37,236 residents out of a total of about 124,000.
As we immerse ourselves into summer and look toward students returning to classrooms in the fall, continued low virus activity in our community is not a sure thing. We urge residents who have not received a vaccine to do so to help raise our vaccination rate, which is one of the only certain weapons we have against COVID-19.
Although the hub has ceased operations, free vaccines are still available and easy to access.
Christus offers shots Monday through Friday at designated Christus Trinity Clinic primary care locations in Longview, Marshall and Kilgore. Walk-in appointments also are available at Christus Trinity Clinic Urgent Care, 2021 W. Loop 281 in Longview.
All patients will receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is available to everyone 12 and older.
Appointments can be made online at vaccinate.christushealth.org or by calling (877) 335-5746.
COVID-19 vaccines also are offered at a variety of pharmacies and other Longview-area locations. Some of those locations can be found at news-journal.com/covid-19/.