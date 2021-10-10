Nothing repels crime like a tight-knit neighborhood.
That was the message heard Tuesday during National Night Out parties in Longview.
The parties, which were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, aim to bring neighbors and law enforcement together with the ultimate goal of reducing and preventing crime.
Residents grill up a burger or hot dog and get to meet the folks next door and down the street while also exchanging phone numbers.
In a way, it’s a grassroots method of crime prevention, and those involved say it’s effective.
Among the law enforcement officers who attended a party Tuesday evening in Longview was police Chief Mike Bishop, who mingled with residents at an event on Garfield Drive.
“National Night Out is important for two reasons, one being that it gets the neighbors to know each other and come together within their respective communities,” Bishop told us. “And two, it allows us to go out and spend time with those neighborhoods and talk to them about some stuff they may be experiencing.”
National Night Out puts a face — a smiling one — on police officers and other law enforcement so that residents are more likely to reach out to report suspicious activity.
These community gatherings are vital to stopping crime — Bishop said he encourages residents to continue meeting beyond the annual National Night Out — and we’re glad they were able to resume this year.
Along with that, we’re encouraged by a recent Texas Department of Public Safety report that said overall crime in Longview declined 5% in 2020 compared with 2019, which is a slightly larger year-over-year decrease than seen statewide
The report shows Longview recorded 2,639 index crimes in 2020 compared with 2,785 in 2019. Index crimes include violent crimes — murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault — along with property crimes of burglary, larceny theft and motor vehicle theft.
More specifically, the number of assaults declined significantly — from 245 to 157 — while larceny, auto theft and robberies also decreased.
(On the flip side, the number of rapes was up slightly, while burglaries also increased. The biggest concern from the 2020 report was murders, which more than doubled from four in 2019 to 10 in 2020.)
Community efforts such as National Night Out are essential to continue reducing crime in Longview.
We encourage more residents to become involved in future parties, to make new relationships not only with their neighbors but with law enforcement to help keep their communities safe.