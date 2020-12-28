It is inspiring to see our community come together at any time of year, but it especially warms our hearts at the holidays.
This holiday season we witnessed tens of thousands of toys collected and distributed to hundreds of families in need across Longview and East Texas. Those toys donated by the community and collected by a variety of organizations helped bring joy to hundreds of children in our community this Christmas.
We want to take the time to thank all of those who worked to help meet a need in our community, even though programs operated a bit differently this year.
For example, Longview Police Department typically buys and wraps gifts that it hands out to children through its Blue Santa program. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the police department shook things up a bit.
The police department held an event called Shop with a Cop, letting selected children in need throughout the community go on a $100 shopping spree for Christmas. The children are referred by officers throughout the year. Each child was paired with an officer for the shopping spree.
“To be able to help out (a family in need) this time of year, especially after the year we’ve had, is just amazing,” Blue Santa Chairman Officer Luke Altman told us.
The Longview Fire Department also had its annual toy drive this year. The community showed its generosity by donating toys to the fire department earlier this month. Additionally, the fire department received a donation of 10,000 toys from Pink Heals Gregg County and Diamond Wishes Children’s Charity.
Pink Heals of Gregg County worked with the Diamond Wishes Children’s Charity in the Dallas area this past year to help make a wish come true for a terminally ill child, and the charity wanted to repay the favor.
“They granted us a wish,” said Tammy Denfeld of Pink Heals. “Our wish was a trailer of toys for our local kids because we know that a lot of families are going to be hurting this year.”
Toys collected as part of the fire department’s drive were distributed between Child Protective Services and the East Texas Angel Network.
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission modified its annual Family Christmas Giveaway this season by turning it into a drive-thru event. The toy drive served about 200 families registered in Longview and Tyler, and, overall, about 800 children received gifts from the mission’s toy drive.
Hiway 80’s Managing Executive Director Brian Livingston told us that at one point staff members were not sure they would have enough toys to provide, but the community stepped up.
“It’s incredible that the community stepped up the way they did to provide the toys. ... It’s been really incredible to see God work ... and to be able to still provide this ministry even in this crazy, chaotic year that we’ve had,” he said.
Other Longview-area toy drives included efforts held by East Texas CASA, Christmas for the Least of These, The Marine Corps League’s Toys for Tots, Salvation Army and Havertys/Newgate Angel Tree.
Because of these organized efforts, Christmas was more joyful for many families and children in our community. Thank you to our local nonprofit organizations, Longview police and fire departments for stepping up to lead efforts and thank you to our community for your generosity this season.