Competing mandates involving COVID-19 vaccines have put some Texas businesses in a precarious position, squeezed in between the rock of the federal government and a hard place courtesy of Gov. Greg Abbott.
Obeying one order means defying the other.
Abbott issued the first order in October that banned any entity in Texas, including private businesses, from requiring employees and customers to get a vaccine. The governor saw the writing on the wall — his mandate was aimed at getting ahead of an expected order from President Joe Biden.
And that federal order finally arrived this past week. The requirement issued Thursday by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration affects businesses with more than 100 employees and states workers must be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or abide by mask requirements and weekly tests. The rule includes penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation.
The lawsuits came fast and furious from more than two dozen states, including Texas.
“The Biden Administration’s new vaccine mandate on private businesses is a breathtaking abuse of federal power,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement.
And that’s the question that must be answered before companies in Longview and across the state can find solid footing in this situation.
(The first ruling was issued Saturday, as the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily halted the federal vaccine requirement. The court, based in New Orleans, said it was delaying the mandate because of potential “grave statutory and constitutional issues” raised by the plaintiffs.)
Whether the federal order will ultimately withstand the scrutiny of the judicial system depends on which expert you ask.
“I think that Biden is on rock-solid legal ground,” Lawrence Gostin, a professor at Georgetown University Law Center and director of the World Health Organization’s center on health law, told the Associated Press. Gostin said the law that created the Occupational Safety and Health Administration gives it power to set minimum workplace safety measures.
But Benjamin Noren, a New York-based labor lawyer also speaking to the Associated Press, said he predicts the rule likely will be struck down because OSHA was intended to deal with workplace hazards such as chemicals, not a virus. He told the AP that OSHA has made 10 emergency rules in the last five decades. Of the six that were challenged in court, one survived intact.
It’s a difficult issue, and at the forefront is federal authority versus states’ rights.
Regardless of what the outcome should or will be, we can only hope it arrives sooner rather than later without a drawn out legal tug of war.
Employers in the Longview area and across the state need firm guidance as they continue to take measures to protect their employees from COVID-19.