Weeks after numerous leadership changes within East Texas Advances Academies, parents and other stakeholders remain in the dark.
The nonprofit charter school system, which operates six Longview ISD campuses, has yet to explain why principals at Forest Park Magnet School and Ware East Texas Montessori Academy were placed on paid administrative leave — within days of the resignation of former ETAA CEO Cynthia Wise.
What we do know is vague. Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox signed letters Feb. 18 to Dr. Wilbert Andrews, principal at Forest Park; Josh Worsham, principal at Ware; and Dr. Arthur Brown, who is listed on ETAA’s website as the director of International Baccalaureate & Talent Search.
All three letters were identical, stating that the administrators were being placed on leave and citing policy that Wilcox could do so “at any time the superintendent determines that the district’s best interest will be served by suspension.”
The letters also said the administrators were “directed not to discuss your leave or the basis for your leave with any LISD employee, student or parent.”
The News-Journal has requested public documents that could shine a light on the basis for Wilcox’s actions. In response to that request, a Longview ISD spokesman only said that he “can confirm that there were reassignments made in leadership on various ETAA campuses last month. However, no Longview ISD employee has been terminated nor severance packages issued. Rather, these Longview ISD staffers were reassigned by Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox in the best interests of our students and consistent with the reassignment provision within the employees’ contracts.”
So were the administrators reassigned? Or were they placed on leave? The more information the district releases, the muddier the water becomes.
Longview ISD is asking voters to approve a $229 million bond package in May that would fund improvements at the high school and construction of three new facilities.
That’s a big ask. What won’t be spelled out on the ballot, however, is approving that bond package also comes with an unspoken request by the district to trust its leaders to make decisions in the best interest of everyone involved.
It would be a lot easier to place that trust knowing that changes such as these at Longview ISD and ETAA campuses, involving the people in charge of our children’s education, would be dealt with in a transparent manner.
We urge district officials to explain the status of these administrators as a step toward establishing that trust.
