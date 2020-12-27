Across East Texas, a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations has prompted a reinstatement of business restrictions that have reduced customer capacity to 50% and forced bars to close again.
As a community, we saw this coming. We almost crossed a threshold earlier this month that would have prompted the increased restrictions had a dip not occurred.
Since then, the COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview/Tyler region increased and then decreased until a steady seven-day spike forced the restrictions to be reinstated.
Now that the mandate in place, it is what we do next that matters.
Lifting the restrictions requires seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate remains below 15% of hospital capacity. The hospitalization rate does not just reflect Longview. Rather, it reflects a 19-county region that includes Gregg, Smith, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and other counties surrounding us.
The East Texas community must come together and remember the little things that our health care leaders have been asking us to practice since March to protect ourselves and others.
Wear a face mask. Wash your hands frequently. Clean and disinfect. Avoid close contact with others by maintaining 6 feet for social distancing. Avoid large crowds. Monitor your health daily.
Our small businesses are counting on you.
The restrictions placed upon us by the governor’s office impact our small business community. All businesses must reduce capacity, but our small businesses take the biggest hit. Their capacity already is smaller than big box retailers and most chain restaurants, and they do not have support from corporate offices to help them weather this storm.
Instead, they need your support.
Please do your part to help slow the spread of this virus in our community so these restrictions can be lifted.
There is a light at the end of the tunnel for all of us. COVID-19 vaccines are coming to our community. Our health care workers have received the shots and this past week, many local first responders were vaccinated, as well.
The vaccines will continue to be distributed until we all have the opportunity to receive them.
Until such a day comes, we must continue to remember the practices aimed at keeping ourselves and our community safe. We must help reduce the spread of this virus in our community and in our hospitals.
Please do your part for yourselves and your neighbors.