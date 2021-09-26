It’s been a hard 18 months.
That’s true for East Texans subjected to isolation, mask mandates and virtual school and especially true for our friends and neighbors whose lives have been forever altered by COVID-19.
Some have suffered debilitating health effects after contracting the virus. Some have lost loved ones.
Others have been crushed financially and are challenged daily with putting food on their tables.
That reality is shown in local data from Feeding America, which says that, as of March, 239,800 East Texans, including 85,450 children, were facing hunger.
“Based on our experience following the 2009 recession, we expect hunger to fall slowly while many families dig themselves out of a deep financial hole,” according to the East Texas Food Bank in Tyler, which has been operating drive-thru food distributions in Longview and Tyler since early in the pandemic.
The nationwide problem of pandemic-inspired food insecurity is reflected in a recent poll from Impact Genome and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That poll found 23% of Americans say they have not been able to get enough to eat or the kinds of foods they want, while 58% had difficulty accessing at least one government or nonprofit food assistance program in the past year.
Along with that, 27% Americans who have a hard time affording food say they are “very” or “extremely” confident about their ability to get healthy food.
Those somber waters are unchartered for many of us but a way of life for others.
And that’s where the Greater Longview United Way comes in.
The nonprofit organization’s 2021-22 campaign opened this month with a goal of $1.24 million.
Executive Director Evan Dolive said this year’s campaign is focused on unity.
“Our theme is ‘everything’s better when we stand together,’ ” he told us. “The reason why we have chosen ‘everything’s better when we stand together’ is we all went through the same thing over the past 18 months, and we have realized that we all need each other. We are better together than when we are apart.”
We certainly agree with Dolive’s assessment of our responsibility to help our neighbors through the financial hardships spurred by the pandemic.
A donation to the United Way’s campaign, which continues through March, is a practical way to help our community.
Funds donated to the organization stay in the Longview area, except for about 2% sent to the national United Way organization.
Twenty local partner agencies with 37 programs benefit from the funds, including Longview Community Ministries, which operates a food assistance program.
We echo Dolive about why supporting this year’s Greater Longview United Way campaign is especially important: “There are people who need our help recovering from the effects of the pandemic or just life happening.”
For information about the campaign and to learn how to donate, visit www.longviewunitedway.org .