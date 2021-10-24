We echo the sentiments of Gregg County Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs, who reported the first week of early voting for November elections was tepid.
Unfortunately, as Briggs told us, that’s no surprise.
Other than in Kilgore ISD, where two bond referendums are on the ballot, only eight constitutional amendments will be decided by Gregg County voters. Briggs said 2% to 3% voter turnout is typical here during election years with no primary or general races.
But consider: Only a small fraction of Texans likely will decide changes to the document that sets guidelines for how our government operates.
We urge our community members to familiarize themselves with the amendments and head to the polls, either through Oct. 28 to early vote or Election Day on Nov. 2.
Information about early voting times and locations as well as Election Day polling sites can be found at greggcountyvotes.com .
Here are details about the eight state constitutional amendments, as reported by The Texas Tribune:
Proposition 1: Would allow charitable raffles at rodeo events. Unauthorized raffles can be considered illegal gambling under Texas law.
Proposition 2: Would authorize counties to issue bonds or notes to raise funds for transportation infrastructure in underdeveloped areas. Already, cities and towns have the authority to fund projects with this financing method.
Proposition 3: Would ban the state from prohibiting or limiting religious services, including those in churches and other places of worship. The move stems from conflicts over churches that closed during the early months of the pandemic in 2020.
Proposition 4: Would require candidates to have 10 years of experience practicing law in the state to be eligible for election to the Texas Supreme Court, the Court of Criminal Appeals or a Texas court of appeals. Currently, the law requires 10 years of experience but allows for out-of-state experience. Additionally, candidates running to be a district judge would need eight years of law practice or judicial experience in a Texas court, up from the current requirement of four years.
Proposition 5: Would allow the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to have oversight of candidates running for judicial seats by accepting complaints or reports, conducting investigations and reprimanding them.
Proposition 6: Would allow residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities to designate one essential caregiver who cannot be denied in-person visitation rights. If the proposition passes, the Legislature would create further guidelines for these caregivers. Like Proposition 3, Proposition 6 also comes as a response to pandemic-era restrictions.
Proposition 7: Would put a limit on school district property taxes incurred by the surviving spouse of a person with disabilities older than 65 who has died. The surviving spouse must be at least 55 years old at the partner’s time of death and still live in the home. The amendment is necessary to update the Constitution in accordance with the tax code, which was modified in the 2019 legislative session to include this change.
Proposition 8: Would expand eligibility for residential homestead tax exemptions to include spouses of military members killed or fatally injured in the line of duty. Currently, the exemption is extended to spouses of military members killed in action.