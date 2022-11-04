Let's hope Gregg County voters are waiting until Election Day to cast a ballot.
The latest figures available from the county elections office showed 19.481 of Gregg County's 73,956 registered voters had cast a ballot from Oct. 24 through Thursday. That's a little more than 26% turnout.
By comparison, during the same early voting time period for the 2018 midterms, 23,534 out of 69,321 registered voters had cast a ballot, or 33.9%.
(Statewide, Gregg County is not the anomaly for lower voter turnout. The Texas Tribune reported earlier this week that after eight days of early voting, almost 2.7 million Texans had cast ballots across the state’s top 30 counties with the most registered voters, equivalent to a 19% turnout rate. By this same point in the 2018 election, 3.3 million early votes had been cast in the top 30 counties, for a 27% turnout.)
Whatever the reason for the dip in balloting compared with four years ago, we urge residents to find their nearest polling location on Election Day and cast their vote. The contested races on Tuesday's ballot will determine the highest offices of state government as well as Gregg County's representative in Congress.
Here's a recap of the top contested races on the ballot as well Tuesday voting information:
U.S. representative, District 1
Republican Nathaniel Moran: Moran, from Whitehouse, is the current Smith County Judge. He said areas he would focus on include border security, inflation, health care initiatives for veterans, support of law enforcement, shrinking the U.S. Department of Education and more.
Democrat Jrmar Jefferson: Jefferson, of Texarkana, said he has five major areas he would focus on if elected, including the Health Care Investment Literacy Act, education, economic development, public safety and quality of life.
Governor
Republican Gregg Abbott: Abbott, who grew up in Longview, is seeking his third term as Texas governor. Before his election in 2014 as the 48th Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott was the 50th and longest-serving Attorney General of Texas.
Democrat Beto O’Rourke: O’Rourke, born and raised in El Paso, has worked as a small business owner, and served as a city council representative and member of Congress. He founded and leads Powered by People, an organization that supports voter registration and engagement.
Also on the ballot are Libertarian Mark Tippetts and Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios.
Lieutenant governor
Republican Dan Patrick: Patrick says his top priorities are “securing the border, reducing property and business taxes, standing up for the Second Amendment and addressing Texas’ infrastructure challenges.”
Democrat Mike Collier: Collier says he first entered politics to fight for Texas public schools, saying that “after seeing money gutted from our public schools year after year, he put his career aside to run for office and hold our state leaders accountable.”
Also on the ballot is Libertarian Shanna Steel.
Attorney general
Republican Ken Paxton: Paxton calls himself a prominent voice in the defense of religious liberty, and a defender of the free enterprise system. He says intends to continue to “fight against overreaching government regulations which harm Texas jobs and economic growth.”
Democrat Rochelle Mercedes Garza: Garza says her top issues are health care, protecting civil rights, consumer protection, legalizing cannabis, and immigration/border issues.
Also on the ballot is Libertarian Mark Ash.
Gregg County
Only two contested county races are on Tuesday's ballot.
Voters in commissioner Pcts. 1, 2 and 3 can elect a county tax assessor in a race between Republican Michelle Terry and Democrat Keeth Johnson. Gregg County voters in commissioner Pct. 4 can cast a ballot in the county tax assessor race as well as the justice of the peace race between incumbent Democrat Robby Cox and Republican challenger Darrin Rudolph.
Election Day voting
All polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Gregg County residents can vote at any of 18 polling locations. For a full list, go to tinyurl.com/greggpolling .