With everything that has been going on in the world, something as simple as a football game may seem trivial and insignificant.
But, in fact, these moments that gave us some sense of normalcy and joy have mattered greatly in the past year.
In East Texas, we are fortunate to have many great high school football programs. In 2020, we saw tremendous effort from our schools, coaches and athletes who worked hard to make the season a success.
Kudos to all of those involved for carrying on our Friday Night Lights traditions with modifications to ensure safety.
This season started off with news from the University Interscholastic League that 5A and 6A schools would postpone the beginning of their seasons as Texas remained a hot spot amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This gave larger schools more time to prepare for how to accommodate socially distanced games, and it meant the high school football season lasted longer overall for our enjoyment.
School officials worked to comply with the governor’s orders, which stated high school sporting events could happen with capacity restrictions and safety protocols in place. Over the course of the season, we witnessed students and fans wearing face masks and social distancing so they could enjoy the experience of high school football in a modified, safer way.
For our athletes who practiced and trained their hardest, we commend you. This was a season unlike any other. Your efforts brought joy to thousands of people in our community as we rallied behind you in our support.
For a season unlike any other, East Texas high school football certainly left its mark.
The Longview Lobos went 9-3 this season, making it to the third round of playoffs against Denton Ryan.
The Pine Tree Pirates went to the second round of playoffs for the first time since 1976. The Pirates' season ended with a 9-2-1 record.
Carthage and Gilmer squared off this year for the 4A Division II championship, which saw the Carthage Bulldogs dominate and bring home the team’s eighth state title. Carthage concluded the season undefeated, 14-0, while Gilmer ended its season with a 14-2 record.
These are just a few highlights in an unbelievable season for #bEASTexas football.
Football gave us cause to cheer, support and unify during the pandemic. For students, players and coaches, it gave them a chance to experience high school sports in a modified environment.
To everyone who worked to make this football season a success, thank you.