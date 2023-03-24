How parents view four-day school weeks likely boils down to their bank accounts — and that’s a shame.
A growing number of Texas districts are transitioning to the shortened schedule, with trustees in New Diana ISD and Alto ISD recently approving the move for the 2023-24 school year.
The common thread among these districts is they are smaller and rural — meaning they’re unlikely to offer teacher salaries that are competitive with larger districts.
That problem is spurring the switch to the four-day schedule, school leaders say, with districts hoping the shortened week is incentive enough to keep the teachers they have and attract new ones.
Along with staffing benefits, proponents point to possible district cost savings — such as for transportation — as well as the opportunity for families to spend more time together and the extra day of non-instruction for educators.
On the other side of the coin are families who don’t have the resources for child care — whether that’s money to pay for it or a lack of family support — and don’t know how their children are going to get their meals for the day.
Teacher shortages only have worsened since the pandemic, and we certainly sympathize with districts that are consistently understaffed, which absolutely affects the quality of education offered to students.
A national survey released in January 2022 by the National Center for Education Statistics School Pulse Panel showed 10% of all public schools reported that 10% or more of teaching positions were vacant. In addition, 13% of schools reported 5% to 10% of teaching positions were vacant, and 56% of schools reported they were operating without teaching vacancies.
And data from August found more than half of public schools report “feeling understaffed entering the 2022-23 school year.”
Closer to home, Texas’ teacher attrition rate has been about 10% since the 2011-12 school year, the Texas Tribune reported. That number fell to about 9% during the 2020-21 school year but was almost 12% a year later, according to the Tribune.
On top of that, more Texas teachers are retiring. About 8,600 retired in fiscal year 2021, an increase of about 1,000 from the previous year, the Tribune reported.
The state’s educator shortage stems from a confounding mix of factors, and pay is only one of those ingredients. Other issues include the state’s underfunded teacher retirement system and the frontline role public schools now have in our nation’s culture wars.
According to a recent Austin American-Statesman editorial:
“ ... Retired Texas teachers and former school workers haven’t received a permanent cost-of-living adjustment in their state pension fund since 2004, while most other states adjust teacher retirement pay on at least a semi-regular basis. Fifty-two percent of retired school workers in the Texas system receive $2,000 per month or less, and 30 percent receive $1,000 or less.”
As with teacher pay, addressing lagging teacher pensions must be addressed by state lawmakers, as we urge the Legislature to do so this session.
But taking teachers out of the culture wars that many Americans seem to find themselves enlisted in these days? That’s a problem with no tangible solution.
Regardless, four-day school weeks, while possibly providing an initial boost to districts’ staffing, aren’t a long-term solution. What is a unique incentive now could become commonplace at some point, meaning as more Texas districts go to four-day school weeks, prospective employees would have more and more options.
We urge any district that is considering a four-day schedule to gather as much input from community members as possible before making a change that will have a disproportionately negative effect on lower-income families.