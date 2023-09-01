How much do Longview residents love to recycle?
That's the question our City Council members should ask their constituents as the cost of the program continues to rise year after year.
The city's 2023-24 budget includes an increase in sanitation rates — albeit a small one of 85 cents a month for residential customers — with officials blaming recycling costs.
The program began as a financial boon to Longview — trash into treasure.
About a decade ago, Rivers Recycling in Kilgore — the only recycling facility in the region — paid the city $10 for every ton of recyclable materials it received.
To put that in perspective, Longview households have averaged about 4,000 tons of recyclable materials annually in the past five years. At $10 per ton, that'd be about an extra $40,000 a year in the city's coffers.
But things changed.
Instead, those payments from Rivers stopped in 2015, and three years later, the city began paying the company $20 per ton of recyclables. That figure is now $70.
In total, Longview’s recycling program costs about $490,000 annually.
While that might make city budget planners wince, the tougher pill to swallow is garbage disposal at Pine Hill Landfill charges $27 per ton. — meaning recycling costs almost 89% more.
According to the city, a little more than half of Longview households take part in the recycling program, meaning the other half pay for a service they don't use.
Is it worth it? Is there a point where, financially, it's not in residents' best interest for the city to recycle, especially as costs continue to climb?
It can certainly be argued that the benefits of recycling — environmentally — outweigh the costs.
That's what Mayor Andy Mack told us, saying he doesn't want our community to be one that doesn't recycle. He also said our program is important to industries in the city.
Whether you recycle because you care about the environmental impact — or just because you like keeping your trash can not as packed and saving trash bags — it's important to let your council member know you want to see the program continue.
And just as important, if you have zero interest in recycling, let your voice be heard to your council representative.
Ultimately, the decision about whether Longview has a recycling program should be up to its residents — the people who pay for it.