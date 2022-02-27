If early voting results are any indication, it should be a busy day at the polls Tuesday in Gregg County.
And that’s good, because the county ballot has several primary races that will determine winners of those offices before November.
Information from Gregg County Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs shows 6,761 in-person ballots were cast from the beginning of early voting Feb. 14 through the final day Friday. That surpasses the number of early votes for the last two midterm election primaries — 6,094 in 2018 and 4,812 in 2014.
And those 6,761 early votes also were more than the 6,709 ballots cast in Gregg County during the primary in 2020.
So if you weren’t able to early vote, take advantage of Gregg County’s countywide balloting program on Election Day.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and residents can cast a ballot at any of these locations:
■ Longview Community Center, Longview;
■ St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Longview;
■ Alpine Presbyterian Church, Longview;
■ Judson Community Center, Longview;
■ Spring Hill First Baptist Church, Longview;
■ Pine Tree Community Center, Longview;
■ Community Connections, Longview;
■ Greggton Community Center, Longview;
■ Calvary Baptist Church, Longview;
■ Emmanuel Baptist Church, White Oak;
■ Gladewater First Methodist Church, Gladewater;
■ Sabine ISD Old Elementary Cafeteria, Liberty City;
■ Kilgore Community Center, Kilgore;
■ Meadowbrook Country Club, Kilgore;
■ Elderville Community Center, Longview;
■ Saint Mark CME Church, Longview;
■ Stamper Park Resource Center, Longview; and
■ Longview ISD Education Support Center, Longview.
Taking a look at the ballots, probably the most high-profile regional race is for the 1st Congressional District seat being vacated by longtime U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Aditya “A.d.” Atholi, Joe McDaniel and John Porro are on the Republican ballot, while Jrmar Jefferson, Gavin Dass, Stephen Kocen and Victor D. Dunn are on the Democratic ballot.
The winners will face each other in the November general election.
And Gohmert is in his own high-profile state race to replace embattled Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Republican primary. He also faces Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott faces a primary challenge from former state Sen. Don Huffines, former Texas GOP Chair Allen West, Chad Prather, Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Paul Belew and Rick Perry.
In the Democratic primary for governor, frontrunner former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke faces Rich Wakeland, Michael Cooper, Joy Diaz and Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez to advance to the November ballot.
On Gregg County ballots, two commissioner races are contested with no November opponents.
In Pct. 2, incumbent Darryl Primo is challenged by Ray Bostick Jr. in the Republican primary, while Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown faces G Floyd, Danny Craig Sr. and Daryl Williams on the Democratic ballot.
Also in Pct. 2, acting Constable Roger Askew is challenged by John Bisese in the Republican primary. Mike Middleton, who is still listed on the ballot, has dropped out of the race.
Askew was named by commissioners to fill the unexpired term of former Pct. 2 Constable Billy Fort, who resigned after his arrest.
The winner has no Democratic challenger in November.
And on the Democratic ballot, incumbent Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Robby Cox is challenged by Keeth Johnson, with no opponent in November.