Decisions about the upcoming Gregg County budget just got harder.
That’s because developers of a proposed Longview amphitheater want the county to join the city in sharing the financial burden of construction costs.
But even if it’s unclear how much the county will be asked to contribute, any amount is a difficult request — Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt told us this past month that the 2022-23 budget is shaping up as the “toughest” he’s seen.
Ultimately, county leaders must weigh the amphitheater against other priorities and make a decision based on what’s best for residents.
The proposal, originally presented in May to the Longview City Council, is for a multi-use, 8,500-seat amphitheater that would be built on Estes Parkway near Interstate 20.
Total construction cost is estimated at between $30 million and $35 million, and the city would be required to make a one-time, $12-million payment after the facility is complete and move-in ready.
The Longview council has yet to make a decision on allocating that $12 million from the city’s reserve fund, essentially its savings account. And it’s likely any contribution from Gregg County also would have to come from its reserve fund, as well.
In answers to questions about the project submitted by council members, developers recently indicated they would ask Gregg County for “some additional money” to help with construction costs, but did not give specifics.
“The (amphitheater) would benefit the whole county, and we feel they should help with the funding of this project,” developers said.
Stoudt said he has a meeting scheduled this week about the project.
In speaking previously about the county’s 2022-23 budget, he was blunt about the challenges it presents.
Stoudt admitted dipping into the reserves to balance the budget is likely, and some purchases will have to be delayed another year.
“We’re gonna be looking a lot more at the needs versus the wants,” he said.
Stoudt also mentioned the continuing pressures of inflation, which not only are taking a chunk out of residents’ wallets, but county operations, as well.
“I can’t over emphasize this enough — everything is going up (in cost),” he said.
And then there are the projects the county already is moving forward with and has dedicated its dollars to.
Those include a parking facility planned across from the courthouse, which has an estimated budget of between $10 million and $12 million (bids previously received for the project were over by $8 million to $10 million, and the county has gone back to the bidding process.)
The amphitheater most definitely would spur a ripple effect for other economic development in the form of hotels and restaurants. That development would be a boon not only to the city but the county, as well.
But this might be the wrong year to ask the county for money, even for a project with expected positive economic and quality-of-life benefits.
What Stoudt described in putting together a new budget sounds like belt-tightening. The question is has the county already run out of holes.