A new year is a great time for a sobering reminder: Even as you read this, criminals are looking for ways to steal your money and your identity.
Two recent stories illustrate the dangers in our digital world.
While anyone can fall victim to cybercrime, the most vulnerable are those unfamiliar or uncomfortable using technology. That's why education is vital.
Attendees at a free workshop at the Longview Public Library were taught the basics of cybersecurity — from creating a strong password to recognizing online scams.
Basic steps can safeguard your accounts and financial information online. These include recognizing when a website is secure (look for the padlock next to the address or if the address begins with "https") and not using passwords with commons words or personal information.
Other tips covered at the workshop:
Avoid phishing scams: That includes not giving out personal information through email and not clicking on suspicious links or buttons and not downloading unknown files or attachments. "Do be skeptical, read emails carefully (and) look up information on your own," instructor Melissa Anderson told workshop attendees.
Use of public wireless internet: Anderson advised attendees not to do online shopping while on public wifi and not to send personally identifiable information. She also suggests turning off Bluetooth when it's not being used.
Use of public charging stations: Here's something most people probably don't consider — the possible pitfalls of juicing up your phone or other device at a hotel, airport, etc. But Anderson said hackers have been known to use those areas as fertile criminal grounds.
Then there's the risks that come from common tasks such as filling up your vehicle's gas tank.
The Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center, which opened in January 2022 in Tyler, targets gas pump skimming as well as other types of credit card and ATM skimming.
The center said in a statement that in its first year, it prevented more than $48 million in monetary losses due to fraud and recovered 396 credit card skimmers across the state.
And if you think this type of fraud is reserved for the big cities, think again.
As recently as 2017, the most gas pump skimmers found in any Texas city were in Tyler, according to the Tyler Police Department.
Skimming devices are placed in gas pumps to capture credit or debit card information as well as any ZIP code or pin number entered by keypad.
“If they get your debit card information and run it, they will empty your bank account,” Tyler police Sgt. Adam Colby said previously.
Once the information is collected, it can be recoded onto a plastic card with a strip.
“Basically, with a $50 device and a laptop, they can make a new card,” Colby said. “They can use the stolen card and will buy gift cards to launder the money.”
That's scary.
So a word to the wise: Make cybersecurity and fraud awareness among your New Year's resolutions for a safe 2023.