The years-long investigation into the disappearance of 17-year-old Kelly Wilson unleashed tragedy, sadness and anger that flooded the streets and back roads of Upshur County.
For some of the people involved in the case, those waters have yet to recede.
What the investigation didn't result in are answers about what really happened to Wilson on a winter night more than 30 years ago — or any conviction related to her vanishing.
If there's anything positive that came from the investigation and its sloppy arrests — charges eventually were dropped against eight people — it's lessons about the consequences of improper prosecutions and reminders that even trusted human institutions can be flawed.
Wilson, a senior at Gilmer High School, was last seen Jan. 5, 1992, as she was leaving the video store where she worked.
Her gold Dodge Charger — purse inside it — was found parked near the store in downtown Gilmer.
Former News-Journal reporter Wes Ferguson's new podcast, called "Devil Town," is a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding Wilson's disappearance and the ensuing hysteria that engulfed Gilmer. (To listen to "Devil Town," go to wesferguson.net .)
He told us this past month that he made a spreadsheet of the people involved in the case as part of his effort to track down each for an interview, and it makes sense why he needed one. The names are numerous and overwhelming — investigators, prosecutors, suspects, Wilson's family members and friends — many of whom knew each other before the investigation, a product of small-town Gilmer.
Ferguson needed 10 episodes of "Devil Town" to tell the full story, but here's a summary:
Gilmer police Sgt. James Brown led the investigation into Wilson's disappearance — or at least one of the investigations.
What he didn't know was a separate probe was underway by a special prosecutor and investigators. That second investigation eventually led to indictments of eight people — members of the Kerr family and, most shockingly, Brown.
The supposed details of how Wilson was abducted by the Kerrs and the police sergeant and then raped and murdered at an Upshur County property was like a "bad slasher flick." That's according to former Texas Assistant Attorney General Shane Phelps, who eventually would become a central figure in the case.
The special prosecutor alleged the Kerrs and Brown were involved in Satanic worship, ritual murder and even cannibalism not only in the Wilson case, but in the disappearances of teenage hitchhikers.
It was a crazy story and more than a little stomach-turning.
Eventually, however, as Phelps would describe in "Devil Town," he realized the case against the Kerrs and Brown was built on coerced confessions and zero physical evidence.
The charges were eventually dismissed, but the damage was done.
Brown's career in law enforcement was over and his reputation ruined. Even now, some in Gilmer still believe he was involved.
And then there's the children, now adults, whose lives became entangled in the Wilson investigation and still bear the emotional and mental scars.
As Phelps says in the podcast, the investigators lost sight of the top priority: to seek justice.
"They didn’t slow down. Anything they encountered that in their brains corroborated their story, they just kept going," he said. "If they talked to somebody who said, ‘I don’t know what you're talking about,’ then instead of 'Maybe there’s a problem here,' it’s 'This person is too afraid to talk to us' because as they came to believe, everybody was involved.”
The case is a prime example of why Texas needs some sort of oversight for prosecutors to ensure innocent people don't become victims.
It also shows how misinformation — let's just call it what it is, lies — can so easily be accepted as truth and the serious consequences that often follow.
In the case of Kelly Wilson, those lies left a community divided and in shambles