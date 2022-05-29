The stench that clings to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wasn’t enough to repulse voters, who carried him to an easy victory in this past week’s GOP primary runoff over George P. Bush.
That smell, of course, is the smoke produced by what Paxton wants you to believe are imaginary fires — a 2015 felony indictment on security fraud charges that has yet to go to trial and a separate FBI investigation into corruption accusations by his former deputies.
Paxton’s victory proves a sad truth about voters’ priorities: Character and integrity just don’t matter when it’s about supercharged politics — us vs. them.
In Paxton’s case, he’s successfully used our ongoing culture war to his advantage, establishing himself and his office as frontline troops keeping Texas safe from the invading federal government.
His ammo? Lawsuit after lawsuit — more than 25, to be more exact — on coronavirus restrictions, border security and more.
Paxton’s campaign literature boasted an endorsement from former President Donald Trump in which Trump said Paxton is “defending Texas and winning.” But it isn’t hard to perceive that Paxton’s real concern isn’t defending “us” against “them” — it’s himself.
He manipulates voters by using their fear and anger over a threatened way of life to keep eyes off the truth.
And it’s working.
A recent University of Texas at Tyler poll showed the share of Republican voters who believe Paxton has the integrity to serve as attorney general was virtually unchanged from the March primary, The Texas Tribune reported. UT-Tyler’s February survey found 50% of GOP voters believed that, while its May poll put the number at 49%. And the share of Republican voters who were unsure also barely moved, remaining at about a third.
Closer to home, however, voters of Gregg County’s Pct. 4 showed an example of what can happen when politics don’t matter and integrity does.
Commissioner Shannon Brown lost his Democratic primary runoff to Danny Craig Sr., who will take office in January after facing no Republican opponent in November.
Earlier this year, Brown pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge of election fraud related to the 2018 Democratic primary, which he won over former Longview Councilwoman Kasha Williams. He was sentenced to one year of probation and a $2,000 fine, was instructed to write a letter apologizing to the residents of Gregg County and participate in community service.
Brown originally was charged with 23 felonies that included engaging in organized election fraud, fraudulent use of mail ballot application, election fraud and tampering with a governmental record with intent to harm or defraud.
The case spurred “voter integrity” efforts across the state and was the seed for what became Senate Bill 1, which added new restrictions for mail-in ballots, among other election law-related changes.
That Brown no longer will serve in elected office is the right decision by voters in his precinct. Despite the outcome of his charges — truly a slap on the wrist — his character and integrity were rightfully tainted.
As long as voters are hoodwinked into believing politicians such as Paxton are just like them, fighting for values and rights under siege, our state and nation will continue to elect leaders who value self-gain and deception over integrity. Truly the opposite of who a public servant should be.
Unfortunately, it’s probably the devil we deserve — and apparently want.