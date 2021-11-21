One step at a time, Arts!Longview continues to transform much of our city’s downtown into a cultural destination for artists and lovers of the arts.
The nonprofit organization, which was formed in 2019, oversees the 320-acre state-designated cultural district, which includes downtown and then south Mobberly Avenue to LeTourneau University.
The latest initiative of Arts!Longview, as reported in a story on today’s front page, is an incubator space that would serve as a place for local artists to exhibit and sell their work, perform and simply create.
Cynthia Hellen, executive director of of the organization, told us she believes the space also could be used to familiarize residents with the local art community.
“If we did it, it would be super cool not just for the artists but the community,” she said in today’s story. “A place that the public can come in and see and buy and enjoy and hang out and take part in whatever’s going on there that day.”
The project is still in its early stages, with surveys sent out to artists to gauge their interest and need.
We fully support this effort and hope it comes to fruition in the future. It’s part of a larger vision for our cultural district established by Arts!Longview.
That vision is to grow and enhance the arts in our community as well as shine a spotlight on the city’s already impressive array of offerings.
Arts!Longview has used grants to fund projects to ensure Longview residents as well as visitors know they’re in the cultural district and beautify our downtown streets and buildings.
The organization announced earlier this year that 16 utility box wrappers along with 165 street light banners, 75 sign toppers, two to three entryway monuments and several building murals were planned through a $70,000 matching grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts.
As the holidays arrive and 2021 nears an end, many of those projects have been completed. Chief among them are the building murals, large-scale proof of Arts!Longview’s influence.
And the organization also recently formed an agreement with Gregg County to take over operations of the Longview Community Center on East Whaley Street, which has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The building includes a 265-seat auditorium, stage with an orchestra pit, kitchen, dining room and several sizes of meeting spaces, and Arts!Longview Board President Jon Cromer said the group wants to make the facility available for community members to rent “at reasonable rates.”
Cromer added that Arts!Longview will seek grant funding to make upgrades to the facility, including improved lighting and sound equipment.
“The auditorium needs new seating, paint — there’s work on the stage that will make it more attractive for artists and groups to come and rent the facility or utilize the facility that will certainly add to what we’re able to offer here in Longview,” he said.
And Hellen said taking over the community center pushes the focus of the cultural district further east, as much of the activity right now is focused on one section of downtown Longview.
We’re excited about the future of the arts in our community, and much of that thanks goes to Arts!Lonview for its leadership.
A thriving arts scene not only enhances a community’s quality of life, but acts as a strong and consistent tourist draw, spurring economic benefits.
For information about Arts!Longview, go to visitlongviewtexas.com/213/About- ArtsLongview .