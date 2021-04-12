It’s been roughly a month since the statewide mask mandate was lifted and about three weeks since spring break for many East Texans, and the number of new cases of COVID-19 in our communities has remained a desirable trickle.
We are extremely grateful that data shows cases of COVID-19 in our communities have not increased in the time since masks have become a matter of personal responsibility in the Lone Star State and since so many students, parents and teachers had a much-deserved week off. This has not been the case at other times in the pandemic.
After Thanksgiving and Christmas, thousands of cases hit the area — in Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk, Smith and Upshur counties. More recently, those counties have experienced fewer than 800 total during the past three weeks. Recent biweekly updates for Gregg County have shown new cases numbering close to or in the single digits.
If a spike was going to happen, it would have already shown up in case counts, Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne recently told the News-Journal.
Terrance Ates, spokesman for the Northeast Texas Public Health District in Tyler, said hospital admission rates also have gone down, which is good news.
Browne and Ates cited several reasons for the lower new case counts. Among them is that warmer weather allows people to more easily be outdoors, which means they can spread out and not be huddled up in buildings together.
No matter the reason, we are excited to see new cases slowing in our community and vaccines against COVID-19 rising in residents.
However, we recently saw an example of how warmer weather can draw people out into open spaces. Hundreds of residents gathered — with and without masks — to take in the sights, sounds, artwork and people of ArtWalk. The event reminded us how much we had missed interacting with so many of our friends and neighbors.
It made us hopeful for other similar planned events, like Downtown Live returning on May 7 and the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center’s concert series starting May 6.
As excited as we are about these and other local events headed our way, we want to echo the caution suggested by Browne and Ates.
Fewer new cases and hospitalizations in the Longview area does not mean COVID-19 is less dangerous. Most of us have family, friends or acquaintances who have had the disease. Some have had mild symptoms. Others have had to battle back from the effects, and still others unfortunately did not win their battles.
We do not want to experience any more of that if we don’t need to. Also, we want to continue to safely enjoy the companionship of others in the community.
For these reasons, we implore the community to rejoice in fewer new cases of COVID-19 but to also do your part to keep them on that path and that includes getting your vaccine if you haven't already. Anyone age 16 and above who wishes to get the vaccine should now be able to do so.