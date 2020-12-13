As demand has risen in recent weeks, local pharmacies have stepped up to the plate to provide increased COVID-19 testing for the community.
Additionally, owners and pharmacists at Louis Morgan No. 1 and No. 4 in Longview each told us they are seeking to offer rapid testing and COVID-19 vaccines in the future.
We applaud our local pharmacies who are working diligently to ensure that our community can be tested for and, in the future, vaccinated against the virus.
Louis Morgan No. 1 and No. 4 are each participating in a federally-funded, free, drive-up COVID-19 testing program in which each pharmacy can administer up to 50 tests per day. The free program provides testing to East Texans in five-minute intervals, but those seeking to be screened must pre-register.
While there is a questionnaire required to register, people do not have to be exhibiting symptoms of the virus to be tested. The COVID-19 testing offered at each Louis Morgan location is a nasal swab that patients administer themselves. Results typically take three to four days to be returned.
Shawn Sams, pharmacist and co-owner of Louis Morgan No. 4 on Johnston Street, said recently that to keep up with demand, his pharmacy increased the number of days it offers testing from three to five days.
Meanwhile, Louis Morgan No. 1 on South High Street is offering testing four days each week, according to Cheryl Gilliam, pharmacist and co-owner.
These tests play a key role in our community as they help to quickly identify cases, who to treat and who should isolate to prevent spread.
Sams and Gilliam each said there is a need for increased rapid testing, and they each hope to offer it in the future for our community. Additionally, each pharmacy has requested to administer COVID-19 vaccines as they become available.
We’re glad to see these efforts coming from our local pharmacies as demand has risen and will likely stay high throughout the winter.
Testing and vaccinations are pivotal to our community as we work to contain this virus and return to a new normal in the future.
Louis Morgan No. 1 offers free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 1900 S. High St. Meanwhile, Louis Morgan No. 4 offers testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 110 Johnson St.
To register for a COVID-19 test at either Louis Morgan location, visit doineedacovid19test.com.