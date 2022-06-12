It’s a $12 million question.
The answer could forever change the course of South Longview near the Interstate 20 corridor.
The City Council must decide whether to use money from the city’s reserve fund, essentially its savings account, to greenlight construction of a multi-use, 8,500-seat amphitheater.
Any uncertainty against allocating that $12 million to the project is two-fold — the details in its construction and operation and, probably more pressing, if those millions are better spent elsewhere on what one councilman calls “needs and not wants.”
Jim Leslie, managing principal of Wolverine Interests, and Steve Powers, founder and CEO of Red Cat Projects, made a presentation to council members in May explaining the proposal.
The city only would be required to make a one-time payment of $12 million — after the facility is built — for a project that has an estimated total cost of up to $35 million. (Developers also said regardless of if the construction price tag grows, the city’s portion stays the same.) Leslie said the city would have no responsibility for the facility’s maintenance and operations costs.
The presentation said the amphitheater, over 30 years, would have an economic impact to Longview and Gregg County of more than $212 million.
That all sounds like a fantastic opportunity — a chance to place an “anchor” in South Longview, as Leslie said during his council presentation.
So what’s the problem?
District 1 Councilman Tem Carpenter previously asked about assurances regarding the city’s financial obligations if something goes sideways, such as if developers were to default on the operating contract.
Questions such as that must be nailed down in black and white to guarantee the city won’t be on the hook for any costs, under any situation, during construction or after the facility is built, regardless of any verbal assurances.
The biggest hurdle, however, is deciding how that available $12 million should be used. (We have to ask: Did our leaders consider using that money to cut the amount needed for the recently passed $45.6 million bond to help secure the Longview Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund? It could be argued that is true fiscal responsibility. But we digress.)
District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle was vocal Thursday about ensuring Longview’s biggest needs are met before any wants, which is how he described the amphitheater project.
We don’t disagree with Pirtle’s philosophy, and we believe he sincerely wants to be a good steward of taxpayers’ money.
But how are “need” and “want” defined? That the question where perspectives likely will differ.
Consider what the amphitheater project, fully realized, will mean for Longview and specifically the I-20 corridor area.
Does the city need an infusion of sales tax revenue from the amphitheater’s operations as well as from tourists eating and staying in our city? Does South Longview need new economic development that the amphitheater surely will spur, such as hotels and restaurants?
District 3 Councilman Wray Wade, whose area of Longview would contain the amphitheater, was pointed during Thursday’s meeting about the lack of investment in his district over the years: “We always find a reason to ignore (South Longview).”
He has a point. Beyond a recently opened McDonald’s on Estes Parkway and an under-construction Starbucks next door, economic development in that area in recent years is little to none. However, examples of blight along that stretch — from shuttered hotels to empty gas stations — are everywhere.
Talk about a missed opportunity. Longview’s proximity to I-20 should lure motorists off the interstate to eat, shop and enjoy our city.
The amphitheater would do just that. So the question is: Is there an expense more worthy of using that $12 million? We’d like to know.