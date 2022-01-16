Heated debate is an outward symbol of inward conviction, and that’s what anyone watching the Longview City Council meeting on Thursday evening should have seen.
After a sometimes tense discussion, council members agreed to name longtime city employee Rolin McPhee to replace retiring City Manager Keith Bonds, effective Jan. 31. However, they were largely split on the vote for a reorganization plan for some of the city’s top administrators. The measure passed 4-3.
Three city council members — Pct. 1’s Tem Carpenter, Nona Snoddy of Pct. 2 and Steve Pirtle of Pct. 6 — voted against the measure to promote Director of Administration MaryAnn Hagenbucher to assistant city manager and to create two new departments with respective director positions. The plan also included shuffling positions for those who were moved into new jobs.
Each of the council members spoke and brought a different viewpoint to the debate. We were proud to see each one contribute to the conversation, which involves the hiring of one of the four city positions over which council presides.
There was plenty of disagreement between the elected officials, and that was also refreshing to see. The decisions they were addressing are weighty for the roughly 80,000 city residents. They should not be taken lightly.
Still, we believe the council landed in the right spot.
McPhee has more than 20 years of experience with the city and has been an asset to the city since being appointed as interim assistant city manager in June. Each member of the Longview council agreed on his promotion.
Members were less in agreement on the other changes. As passed, the city will now have Laura Hill as director of the new Grant Services department and Shawn Hara as director of the newly created Community Destinations department along with a shuffle among some other top positions.
These employees are more than qualified to fulfill the requirements of their new positions. In many cases, as was pointed out during the meeting, the city employees were already performing jobs that resemble their new titles. Bonds even said the changes come with a slight cost savings for the city.
The work for our elected officials and for the city employees who find themselves in new top positions isn’t over.
The conversation surrounding the changes brought up issues that must be addressed in the future for our city to succeed.
A couple of council members suggested the hiring process for city director positions should be competitive. Snoddy spoke about how the faces connected to names in the city’s top jobs do not reflect the diversity of its residents.
While we agree with the changes narrowly passed by council members and know our city is in good hands, the processes to fill these positions in the future must be revised.
We all benefit from competition. And while we agree with Mayor Andy Mack in the value of promoting from within, there could be others who are well suited for positions who were denied a chance to advance.
And our city must take measures to have decision-makers look like the people who will be impacted by their choices — the residents. The weight of this task now rests largely on McPhee, Hagenbucher and others who have been promoted.