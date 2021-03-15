Decades ago East Texans spent long hours commuting back and forth to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and other large metropolitan areas for their health care needs as the region struggled to offer many leading services.
Today, we’re thankful that isn’t the case. The vision set forth by leaders at Longview’s two primary hospitals — Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center and Longview Regional Medical Center — has resulted in a robust health care system that can treat many of our most critical health care needs.
But the leadership teams at our two Longview hospitals aren’t stopping there.
They continue to be on the forefront, offering the most cutting edge technology, services and procedures for the Longview metropolitan area. Recent announcements that Christus Good Shepherd is planning a new medical center in Kilgore and a robust cardiac center in Longview and that Longview Regional Medical Center is offering new, cutting edge procedures that can treat specific conditions leaves us hopeful and excited for the future of health care in East Texas.
Last week, Christus Good Shepherd announced it is planning a new, state-of-the-art facility at the former Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital in Kilgore to provide more health care services and health education opportunities.
“We embark on this next phase of health care for Kilgore, building on the strong foundation and lasting legacy of Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital.” Mayor Ronnie Spradlin said. “This new Center will establish a sustainable regional medical facility to support our community. When it is up and running, we’ll be able to recruit, train, and retain regional health care talent and create jobs that will provide family-supporting wages.”
That news came after Christus, in January, broke ground on a new cardiac center in Longview. When completed, the Christus Good Shepherd Cardiovascular Center of Excellence will offer “one-stop” cardiac services, including a minimally invasive vein clinic, nuclear imaging, cardiac rehabilitation, stress testing, EKG and echocardiography, heart health and device education, and minor procedure rooms, according to Christus.
Meanwhile, with 13 cardiac providers, Longview Regional Medical Center strives to offer comprehensive services in East Texas including beginning to treat atrioventricular synchrony with what has been called the world’s smallest pacemaker. The procedure was first performed at LRMC in November 2020 by Dr. Jorge Massare.
“Our cardiac team is thrilled to be leading the way in improving care for the patients to continue to receive their heart care, right here, in Longview,” Massare said. “With many of the same capabilities as a traditional pacemaker, we are now able to offer an alternative that is cosmetically invisible to the patient post-implementation and implanted within 15-30 minutes.”
Last week, LRMC announced another new procedure. The Acessa procedure, being performed by LRMC obstetrics and gynecology provider Dr. Carlos Quezada, is a new, minimally invasive procedure that allows women to be treated for uterine fibroids while still being able to have children in their future.
We are proud to live in a community where our health care leaders remain dedicated to staying on the forefront of technology, services and procedures. We are grateful for their investment in our community as they continue to impact lives daily by making health care more convenient and comfortable when it can be performed at home.