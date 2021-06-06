An expert’s opinion might sometimes be hard to find, but on the Longview ISD school board, it’s apparently easy to ignore.
That was the case at the May meeting, when the only health care professional on the board raised concerns about installing an air “sanitization” system at the East Texas Montessori Prep Academy.
A divided board eventually approved the purchase, but the questions raised by Dr. Samir Germanwala should have been heeded.
Germanwala, a cardiologist, won election to the board this past month, and he brings an expertise in medical-related issues that affect the school district’s students and employees.
But during the last board meeting, Germanwala told trustees that the lack of information about the air system, specifically an absence of data and details about the technology used, gave him enough pause to vote against purchasing the system, called CIMR (or continuous infectious microbial reduction.)
(At an earlier board meeting, trustees were told that the technology works with a building’s air conditioning to filter moisture from the air and sanitize it with hydrogen peroxide.)
The goal, according to Superintendent James Wilcox, is to pilot the air system at the Montesorri campus before expanding it district-wide.
“I just kind of want to get some more information. This is not something that’s in hospital systems,” Germanwala told his fellow trustees. “I was just curious as to what was the reason we are considering approval of this.”
Trustee Brett Miller also had questions, asking why spending $267,000 on a new air system seemingly spurred by COVID-19 concerns was necessary at this time as the number of new virus cases in the Longview area remain low.
“I just have concerns of if it’s necessary and making sure it’s effective and safe,” Miller said during the meeting. “At the end of the day, you’re talking about putting something in the air the kids and staff will breathe all day long. I would assume a good bit of them would object or not agree with it.”
He also indicated a desire to distribute a survey to campus stakeholders before a board vote to gauge support and any opposition.
All of the points brought up by Germanwala and Miller in their effort to delay voting on the air system until further study are valid.
Why the rush to install this system in time for the start of the 2021-22 school year when trustees can’t confidently point to data that show its effectiveness and safety?
Why not first gather input from parents as well as campus employees on a move that would affect their health?
Those are common sense concerns, backed by the expert opinion of a medical doctor.
Trustee Michael Tubb, who voted for the air system, said “sometimes you have to take a chance.”
“My gut, my initial opinion is for it because I like being proactive instead of reactive,” he said during the meeting.
The members of the Longview ISD board who voted for approving this health-related purchase should have given more weight to the medical expert’s opinion than their own.