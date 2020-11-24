Any time an elected official resigns before his or her time is up, it leaves the question of what to do next.
In the case of Longview ISD, we would advocate for leaving an open seat vacant until May when voters can decide on the best candidate to serve them.
On Nov. 16, longtime Longview ISD Place 3 trustee Chris Mack announced his resignation from the school board. Mack, who was the second-longest serving trustee having been first elected in 1993, said he resigned to spend more time with his family.
First, we want to thank Mack for his decades of service to the school district. Mack’s service on the board includes many accomplishments, including the passage of a $266.8 million bond election, for the district.
We applaud Mack for his service to the district; however, we also are looking toward the future and what actions will come next for Longview ISD.
Mack’s seat on the school board is up for election in May 2021. Mack said he chose to wait until now to resign so the district would not have to call a special election.
“I’ve been on (the board) 27 years, and I’ve been thinking on resigning for a while,” Mack told us on Nov. 16. “I just wanted to wait until the district didn’t have to do a special election.”
Superintendent James Wilcox said the board will meet soon to find someone to replace Mack in his place until an election can be held in May.
But the school board does not have to do that.
Here are the options as laid out in the Texas Education Code for when an elected trustee resigns from a school board:
- The board can fill the vacancy by appointment until the next election can be held.
- The board can leave the position vacant until the next election, if less than one year remains on the term.
- The board can fill the position by a special election for the remainder of the unexpired term.
In Longview ISD’s case, a special election is no longer required. The Texas Education Code says that if more than one year remains in the term of the position vacated, the vacancy must be filled no later than the 180th day after the vacancy occurs.
A special election to fill a vacancy can be held on either of the two uniform election dates in May or November. We are already past the November general election and the next scheduled election will take place in May when Mack’s seat would already be up for consideration.
So, in Longview ISD’s situation, fellow trustees can either appoint someone to the position or they can leave the seat vacant until May.
“If less than one year remains in the term of the position vacated, the board may leave the position unfilled until the next election, at which time the term will have expired and voters will elect a replacement to serve a new full term,” the Texas Association of School Boards wrote in “An Overview of School Board Member Resignations.”
There are pros and cons to both options. Leaving the position vacant means the board will operate with one fewer trustee until after the May election. However, typically when someone is appointed and there is already an incumbent in office, it causes fewer people to sign up to participate in the election process.
And isn’t that what is best for voters? To be able to effectively weigh the options and choose the best candidate for them.
Filing for the May 2021 election will begin on Jan. 13, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. Filing will last until Feb. 12, and the election is slated for May 1.
We are less than two months away from the opening of filing. The Longview ISD school board meets monthly on the second Monday of each month. Between now and the May 1 election, the board would meet five times. Plus, we are coming up on the holiday season when the district will be closed for holiday breaks and even the upcoming spring break.
We are confident that Longview ISD can operate effectively with a board of six, instead of seven, until May. We implore the district to leave this seat vacant so voters can decide who should represent them for the next three years.