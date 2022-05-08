The troubling investigations by multiple agencies into East Texas Advances Academies should loosen the lips and soften the hearts of Longview ISD officials — but that hasn’t yet happened.
The nonprofit charter school system that oversees six LISD campuses faces at least two probes.
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and Longview Police Department confirmed they are conducting investigations into abuse allegations at one or more ETAA schools.
More specifically, Tyler attorney Shane McGuire told the News-Journal that he represents the families of five non-verbal, autistic students he says were abused at J.L. Everhart Elementary School — “struck, improperly restrained and excessively and inappropriately disciplined.”
McGuire also said school officials have shown parents videos of the classroom incidents.
On top of that, the Texas Education Agency is looking into possible violations related to standardized testing at an undisclosed ETAA campus or campuses.
Legal barriers in this case abound, mainly because it involves children and an open police investigation. The News-Journal is waiting on the Texas Attorney General’s Office to announce if information requested under open records laws related to the investigations as well as ETAA personnel changes should be withheld.
Meanwhile, Longview ISD has declined to address the allegations, saying only, “We are unable to comment, other than to reinforce that we are working cooperatively with the authorities and have proceeded, in all instances, at their discretion.”
But what could the district comment on or explain if it chose to do so?
At the top of our list would be the $350,000 payment — equal to two years of salary — to former ETAA CEO Cynthia Wise, who resigned without explanation earlier this year.
That’s an eyebrow-raising amount of money.
Wise’s contract contains zero mention of any type of required payout upon her departure. So why was she richly rewarded amid a slew of serious allegations the ETAA board surely was aware of?
The phrase “ongoing investigation” shouldn’t be the death of transparency.
Longview ISD must explain to stakeholders everything it can — in compliance with the law — about what the district and ETAA are doing regarding the investigations and how they are responding to the allegations.
Parents of special needs students — some of our most vulnerable children — should have serious concerns about how they are being protected on ETAA campuses and in classrooms. Those concerns should be addressed.
It’s also troubling to hear the lack of humanity in the district’s official statement regarding the allegations, specifically those involving possible stomach-turning abuse of children.
Compare it to what we were told in the statement previously provided by ETAA board President Jud Murray: “If laws have been broken, we certainly want ... those people brought to justice, and we want justice done.” He also called the abuse allegations “horrific.”
Yes, laws are in place for a reason, including to protect the privacy and anonymity of victims. We get that.
But that barrier doesn’t explain — or justify — the near-total silence from our city’s largest school district.
We hope Longview ISD hears us: Even a little explanation — and a display of compassion — would go a long way.