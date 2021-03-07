Imagine a cultural arts hub in the center of downtown Longview where artists, actors, dancers, musicians and more can join to bring our community together.
That’s the beginning of what we are seeing as the Longview Museum of Fine Arts plans its move into the former Regions Bank building in downtown, across from the Gregg County Courthouse. Located in the center of downtown — the heart of our city — the move allows LMFA not only to cement itself as a landmark in Longview but to establish a cultural arts hub for our community.
After months of hard work on the part of LMFA staff and its board of directors, we are thrilled and elated to see the art museum move forward with finalizing the purchase of the former bank building.
This move will breathe new life into the bank building. The building is almost a work of art itself and even comes to the museum with some built-in artwork in the form of “The Great Lone Star,” a gold, aluminum and stainless-steel wire sculpture by artist Richard Lippold that hangs in the main lobby. The star will become a hallmark for LMFA.
The building features space for LMFA to beautifully display works from its permanent collection and traveling exhibits, but it also has office space that the museum can rent to other organizations. LMFA Director Tiffany Jehorek has said she would like to see other nonprofit arts-related organizations take space in some of those offices to further bring arts and cultural organizations together. We think that would be an amazing benefit to our community.
Additionally, the building also has space that can be used for artist studios and other purposes to immerse Longview more fully in the arts community.
As LMFA moves to its new building between now and summer 2022, we look forward to watching the transition as we believe arts are an integral part of our community. Art serves as a means for communication and expression. Art is a reflection of our culture and our society. It also attracts tourism, bringing others to our community as they come to share in and learn about our culture.
We couldn’t agree more with Roger Johnson, a LFMA board member who owned the former bank property, when he said that he believes this new space will serve the museum for at least the next 50 years.
We’re also grateful for those in the community who have supported the museum in its mission to purchase and renovate this building.
As Jehorek said, “It takes our entire community working together to nurture our vibrant culture and uphold Longview as a home that fosters beauty, creativity and the arts.”
We look forward to seeing LMFA’s transition to this landmark building in downtown and for the future of our community. Downtown Longview has seen immense revitalization and growth in the past few years.
This move further enhances that area, improves the quality of life in our community and sets us on a path for a future about which we are very excited.