The second recent pedestrian fatality in Longview should be a red flag warning to motorists and residents who frequently walk on our city's streets.
Police said Karen Longoria of Longview was riding a motorized scooter when she was hit by a vehicle before sunrise Tuesday on East Cotton Street.
Less than two weeks earlier, police said a man on foot was struck by an SUV — also before sunrise — on South Eastman Road. Michael Ross of Longview was walking southbound in the outside line “and failed to yield the right of way to the vehicle and they collided,” police said.
A horrifying detail is the driver of the SUV "thought he had struck an animal," police said, and he drove another few blocks to a well-lit parking lot before stopping to check.
“Once in the parking lot, the driver discovered that Mr. Ross was on top of his SUV,” police said.
The recent Longview deaths mirror an unfortunate state trend.
Pedestrian traffic deaths in the state increased by 15% in 2021, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
October happens to be National Pedestrian Safety Month, and TxDOT is emphasizing drivers and pedestrians should stay alert on the roads as the amount of daylight diminishes in the fall and winter.
Indeed, the two Longview incidents have a common thread — both happened in darkness that makes driving more challenging and walking more perilous.
“The fall season means not only a shift to cooler temperatures but also fewer hours of daylight, and visibility becomes an issue,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “It’s important for motorists to pay attention and look out for people walking, and for pedestrians to make sure they take steps to be seen.”
Longview police spokesman Brandon Thornton offered tips to drivers and pedestrians to stay safe.
"Obey signs and signals. Walk on sidewalks whenever they’re available. If there’s no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible,” he said. “When you cross the street, you need to cross at a crosswalk or at an intersection; look for vehicles both left and right. Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing out of parking spots.”
Thornton also encourages pedestrians to wear bright clothing.
In addition, TxDOT encourages drivers to stop for pedestrians at crosswalks; yield the right of way to pedestrians when turning; be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles; pay attention and put away phones; and to follow the posted speed limit and drive based on road conditions.
The key for motorists and pedestrians is diligent caution, especially when visibility is low.
Road safety is a two-way street that requires participation from both sides.