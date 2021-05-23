Sometimes, unpleasant history doesn’t like to be placed under a microscope for closer examination.
That past — whether it concerns a family, a community, a state or nation — can be comfortable remaining in the shadows, where its ugliness is undisturbed.
The members of the 1919 Longview Remembrance Project believe that type of history needs to be exposed.
Their goals, as detailed in a story in this past Sunday’s News-Journal, are to bring a state historical marker to the city that tells the story of the 1919 race riot as well as a separate memorial to all victims of racial violence in Gregg County.
We agree with Clent Holmes, one of the founders of the 1919 project, who told us why these markers — and remembering this history — is so important.
“If we don’t stop and halt, and I don’t want to say make a fuss … but if we don’t stop, then nothing is done to undo, nothing is done to heal, nothing is done to fix. And we just keep perpetuating the same cycle,” he said. “That stuff needs to come out in a healthy way so it doesn’t come out in a destructive way.”
It might be easy for some to label these memorial projects as divisive — the details surrounding the 1919 race riot as well as the various lynchings of Black people decades ago in Gregg County are painful to hear, to read about, to absorb.
But the truth often cuts — and for a purpose. It shows a reality that we might not want to see. It exposes attitudes and behaviors that we believe we’re incapable of.
Like other parts of our nation, our city and county aren’t immune to evil, hatred, murder. The truth is some our ancestors took part in violent acts, inspired by their racism, that seem inconceivable today.
Holmes and the other members of the 1919 project see the memorials, along with the truth they will bring, as a way to help heal those scars.
The group’s efforts are well underway.
Acquiring the 1919 race riot marker has earned the support of the Gregg County Historical Commission for submission to the Texas Historical Commission. The only remaining question regarding that memorial is its location.
Meredith May, a history instructor at Kilgore College and member of the 1919 group, told us the desire it to place the state marker across from the Gregg County Courthouse, where a key event of the race riot occurred.
The status of the second memorial, from the Equal Justice Initiative in Alabama, is more uncertain. Members of the group said the marker must be picked up and a location for it determined and approved before that happens.
Another goal of the 1919 group is a documentary about the race riot. While feedback from the community and city officials about the efforts has been nothing but positive so far, Holmes said when it’s time to raise money for the film, “I feel like we’ll really know where the community stands.”
As long as the group’s projects simply present the truth of what happened here those many years ago, however uncomfortable, those efforts deserve the full support of our city, county and community members.
The accomplishments of the people who built our city and county into what they are today are worth celebrating.
But let’s not bury the parts of our history — the bad and especially the ugly — that can still help teach us who not to be.