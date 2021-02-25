During this past week’s winter storm, we witnessed neighbors helping each other, the joy of children playing in the snow and the creativity and kindness of our community.
From our homes with heat and hot water, we also heard about some of our neighbors in nearby communities who were less fortunate than us. We heard about boil water notices and nearby power outages.
In Longview, we were extremely blessed that most of our homes retained power and that our city maintained an abundant water supply. For that we must give credit where it is due: to our city’s Public Works crews, who worked tirelessly last week, and to the thoughtful planning that went into creating Longview’s infrastructure decades ago.
Longview draws its water supply from three primary sources — the Sabine River, Lake Cherokee and Lake o’ the Pines — and the city also has three water treatment plants. The city told us those facilities are capable of delivering 52 million gallons per day.
The city reported that typical usage is between 10 million gallons and 15 million gallons per day. Although usage increased last week, the system was still only using about 50% of the overall 52-million-gallon capacity.
That meant the city was well stocked not only to serve Longview residents but to serve those neighboring communities, including Hallsville and White Oak, who contract with us for water.
Additionally, all of the city’s water facilities maintained power throughout the week.
While Gregg, Upshur, Harrison and Panola counties are not part of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas’ map, neighboring Smith and Rusk counties are. In Tyler, the city experienced many factors that contributed to its water loss. A combination of main breaks due to cold weather and rolling blackouts caused a power loss at the Lake Palestine pump station. As a result, the city issued a boil water notice.
Meanwhile, in Kilgore the city experienced a massive water loss, and its crews worked to identify and repair leaks in an effort to restore water to residents. Kilgore lifted its boil water notice Tuesday.
In Longview, we remain thankful to have retained power and water. We thank Public Works employees for their diligence in keeping the water system operating despite difficult weather conditions.
We are grateful to have been in a position where we, as a city, could reach out to help our neighbors just as we witnessed many in our community doing in their own neighborhoods.